Oct 08, 2021 0 Comments
NFL: Rams got up just in time for the Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams started the third quarter with two touchdowns to beat the Seahawks on Thursday 26-17 in Seattle.

Darrell Henderson began to roll the ball with a five-yard run that touched down from the Matthew Stafford-led attacking division with an eight-play, 96-yard push.

Like Tyler Hickby, Sony Michael also reached the final zone with a quick game. Stafford finally caught his receivers 25 times in 37 shots for 365 yards for the Rams (4-1).

More than this loss, the finger injury sustained by Russell Wilson will only attract the attention of the Seahawks (2-3) next week. During a long pass in the second quarter, the quarterback hit his hand on an opponent.

D.K. Wilson gave way to Geno Smith, making 11 of his 16 passes for 152 yards, including the Metcalfe touchdown. The latter showed similar figures, 10 successful throws in 17 attempts for 131 yards and a big one. Both centers fell victim to interception.

