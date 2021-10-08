Japan fell in Saudi Arabia, Australia promises against Oman

By Adrian Werker (iDalgo)

Six matches were held this Thursday in Asia as part of the qualifying round for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Japan lost 1-0 in Saudi Arabia and the world is gone. With 3 points in 3 games, it is necessary to fight to change the course. In the same B group, the Australian leaders defended against Oman and continued their clear round with 9 points in 3 games. Saudi Arabia is in second place with 9 units. China beat Vietnam 3-2 in the last minute of extra time to secure their first points. The Chinese are in 5th place, followed by Vietnam with 0 points. In Group A, Iran beat the United Arab Emirates 1-0 and secured its first place. Ahead of South Korea, they won 2-1 against Syria. Finally, Iraq and Lebanon split again (0-0).