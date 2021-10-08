Home Top News Japan fell in Saudi Arabia, Australia promises against Oman

Japan fell in Saudi Arabia, Australia promises against Oman

Oct 08, 2021 0 Comments
Le Japon chute en Arabie Saoudite, l’Australie assure contre l’Oman




Photo credit © Reuters

By Adrian Werker (iDalgo)

Six matches were held this Thursday in Asia as part of the qualifying round for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Japan lost 1-0 in Saudi Arabia and the world is gone. With 3 points in 3 games, it is necessary to fight to change the course. In the same B group, the Australian leaders defended against Oman and continued their clear round with 9 points in 3 games. Saudi Arabia is in second place with 9 units. China beat Vietnam 3-2 in the last minute of extra time to secure their first points. The Chinese are in 5th place, followed by Vietnam with 0 points. In Group A, Iran beat the United Arab Emirates 1-0 and secured its first place. Ahead of South Korea, they won 2-1 against Syria. Finally, Iraq and Lebanon split again (0-0).



Click here for control
21 2021 Reuters

See also  China fires 'aircraft-provider killer' missile in warning to US | Information

You May Also Like

Are Australians forced to take selfies to prove their loneliness? Warning

Are Australians forced to take selfies to prove their loneliness? Warning

Running America gives a new look to history

Running America gives a new look to history

It takes 17 hours and 15,000 km to reach Argentina and Australia

It takes 17 hours and 15,000 km to reach Argentina and Australia

The map of Vinland is a fake "witness" to the Vikings' voyages in the United States

The map of Vinland is a fake “witness” to the Vikings’ voyages in the United States

5 Ways You Can Withdraw Bitcoin

SOUS-MARINS: POUR L

Submarines: In the case of Australia, the return of the French ambassador will help repair bilateral relations

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *