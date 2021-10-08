Home Economy IBM says all U.S. employees must be vaccinated or face unpaid suspension

Oct 08, 2021 0 Comments
Scott Ellis | Bloomberg | Getty Images

IBM this week told U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by December 8 or face unpaid suspension.

As a government contractor, the company told workers to comply with President Joe Biden’s order on vaccinations for federal contractors.

“As a federal contractor, it is a business imperative for IBM to comply with this order,” the company said in a statement to employees this week. “In light of this need, the policies of many of our clients and partners and the easy access to vaccines across the country now require all IBM employees in the United States to be fully vaccinated.” December 8, 2021, to work at IBM. “

Unlike some companies, such as United Airlines, IBM’s vaccination policy does not lay off non-vaccinated employees. But those who refuse to be vaccinated will not be paid until after December 8, when they will be vaccinated.

An IBM spokesman said in a statement to CNBC that the company would consider religious and medical exemptions for employees who could not be vaccinated.

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

