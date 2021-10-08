Home Top News Australia has released its crew with 3 “French” for its tour of Europe!

A few weeks before the fall tour, Australia clearly shows its ambitions. In fact, the Wallabies are moving to Europe to face the three major nations of Scotland, England and Wales. To put the odds on his side, the coach called back 3 players in the basement, those who did not qualify.

Their performance in recent months has only changed the federation’s rhythm by easing the criteria called for the exam. Thus, Tolu Laddu (State Franchise), Rory Arnold (State Toulouse) and Will Skelton (State Rosalys) will come to strengthen the Wallabies team. Dave Rennie is happy to trust them: ‘Joining us with a few experienced players from abroad will undoubtedly contribute to our growth.

Summary

The second lines of the Parisian hooker and La Rochelle and Toulouse will postpone the Wallabies jersey after many years of absence. The Australian Federation has violated the rules allowing its three foreign players to wear gold tunics.
