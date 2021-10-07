The US and Chinese presidents will meet almost by the end of the year The world

Chairman of United States , Joe Biden And its Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping The U.S. government announced Monday that it will meet “by the end of the year,” with an unofficially announced date.

The New York Times reports that G has not attended meetings abroad for nearly two years since the onset of the Covid 19 epidemic, and will not attend the next G20 summit in Rome.

The virtual meeting was announced after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi for six hours in Zurich.

During the meeting, Yang stressed that the two countries should work together, according to the Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

“When China And the United States cooperates, benefiting both countries and the world; When China and the United States face off, both countries and the world will be severely affected, “he said.

According to the Agency France Press, he is quoted as saying that Beijing has recently been emphasizing positive views on relations between China and the United States.

Sullivan’s visit reaffirms the improvement in relations between Beijing and Washington, as Biden promises to establish “security barriers” to growing tensions between the two powers, which increases China’s aggressive stance against Taiwan. Submarines for Australia, trade disputes and human rights violations against Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

On Monday, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Toy said she would talk to her Chinese counterpart soon, as a major trade dispute is not over.

After the Zurich meeting, Sullivan will travel to Brussels and Paris, where the White House expects him to “announce the meeting with Director Yang to our European allies and partners.” See also Putin's news: Analyst says Russian leader has 'cancer problem' News

Biden, who has known Xi for many years, has had two telephone conversations with the Chinese leader since taking office. The second, which lasted 90 minutes, took place last month.