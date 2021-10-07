Submarines: In the case of Australia, the return of the French ambassador will help repair bilateral relations

By
Australian Foreign Minister Maurice Payne said on Thursday that the French ambassador’s visit to Australia would help repair relations between the two countries, which were damaged when Australia canceled a deal for French submarines in Australia. Profit from the Defense Alliance with the United States and Great Britain. / Photo taken on September 21, 2021 / REUTERS / John Minzilo
Canberra (Reuters) – Australian Foreign Minister Maurice Payne said on Thursday that the return of the French ambassador to Australia would help normalize relations between the two countries when Australia canceled a contract for French submarines in the interest of a defense alliance with Australia. And Great Britain.
Paris announced Wednesday that Jean-Pierre DePault will return to Canberra without giving a specific date.
“We will work with France to move our relationship forward. We know it will take time after our decision on submarines. The return of the ambassador is a welcome step in this process,” Maurice Payne said in a statement.
