Submarines: In the case of Australia, the return of the French ambassador will help repair bilateral relations

Canberra (Reuters) – Australian Foreign Minister Maurice Payne said on Thursday that the return of the French ambassador to Australia would help normalize relations between the two countries when Australia canceled a contract for French submarines in the interest of a defense alliance with Australia. And Great Britain.

Paris announced Wednesday that Jean-Pierre DePault will return to Canberra without giving a specific date.

“We will work with France to move our relationship forward. We know it will take time after our decision on submarines. The return of the ambassador is a welcome step in this process,” Maurice Payne said in a statement.

(Report by Colin Baccam; French edition by Camille Renat)