Skills. Android 12: The new operating system is almost here

Android 12 is official, but not yet available on smartphones. Microsoft has just released Windows 11, but Google has decided to officially release the latest version of its mobile operating system on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) site. However, it cannot be installed on Android 12 smartphones. The editors have confirmed that updates will be coming on Pixel smartphones “within a few weeks” and then on Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, Oppo, Realmy, Techno, Vivo and Xiaomi devices later in the year. In fact, Mountain View supports giant smartphones and allows other manufacturers to make changes to the system.

Google claims that more than 225,000 users have tested the beta on pixels or other devices. The company has collected nearly 50,000 problem reports to improve its presentation system. This method is not new, but the development cycle may surprise those familiar with the world’s most popular mobile operating systems. An American company launched a new version of Android on the Nexus and Pixel smartphones in late August. The tenth major release, Android 10, debuted on a limited number of phones on September 3, 2019, but the epidemic cut off Google’s plans last year. The final version of Android 11 will be available from September 8, 2020 and the successor version is still pending.

May come with Android 12 Pixel 6 It will be available in beta from May. Android 12 will take a long time. This can be explained by the new features provided in this version. In addition to the new features, Android 12 brings a new interface called Material U. The latter offers new customization options. Expect updates to be available on smartphones at the same time as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro release than ever before. Two pre-announced smartphones are scheduled for the end of October. Meanwhile, Google promises to discuss Android 12 in more detail during the Android Dev Summit on October 27-28.

