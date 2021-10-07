Science Committee Member Professor. Dr. Albert Sener warned: It began to exceed expectations

மிener, a lecturer in the Department of Infectious Diseases at the University of Izmir Khatib Selipi (ÇÜKÇÜ), said a large section of the community was interested in immunizations to protect themselves from the Covid 19 epidemic.

Sener said the rate of hospitalization of people under the age of 30 in the unvaccinated population has recently increased, adding:

“In particular, hospital and intensive care unit admissions rates for young people between the ages of 20-25 started higher than expected. Not all patients admitted to the hospital in the hospital where I work are admitted to the intensive care unit. About one in four patients is under 30 years of age.

Pointing out that increasing mobility among young people by opening universities could increase the number of cases, some young people think Govit-19 will not harm them, while others think the “single” dose will protect me “

Emphasizing that scientific results show that this idea is not true, erener said, “No one should trust their youth. They should keep in mind that they may have Covit-19. It is clear that those with the double dose vaccine are more susceptible to the disease. Causing some problems, for example, he may have shortness of breath for 6 months. “

Sener said the mask, distance and hygiene were as important as vaccinating in the Covit-19 process, and that everyone should follow these rules until the day the infection process is over.