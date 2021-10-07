NASA has decided to transfer its crew to SpaceX’s Dragon Crew

Josh Cassada and Nice Man will occasionally fly into space on Boeing’s Starliner capsule over the next few years. That’s not going to be the case, they will fly very soon as part of the SpaceX Dragon crew. NASA R has decidedTransfer them to Dragon Team due to multiple Boeing delays In the development of its capsule.





Two astronauts They have been waiting since 2018 to fly on Starliner. However, the development of the capsule is not the best of all. Record In December 2019 Go into space, but problems during the mission. To be continued A year passed Growth and promised a new release for this 2021, but it will not be. Capsule There are still big bugs.

These are Consecutive failures and delays NASA reassigned their astronauts to other missions. Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, who were first trained to fly the Boeing Starliner, will now be trained to fly the SpaceX. They are expected to travel to the International Space Station on SpaceX’s fifth ISS mission. If all goes according to plan it will be the fall of 2022.

Alternative to SpaceX’s Dragon Team

When Boeing continues to repair the Starliner, SpaceX has made history with the Dragon team. Both capsules are part of NASA’s Business Group program An alternative to relying on Russia to bring astronauts to the International Space Station. The project told both companies to start two pilot missions first, one unmanned and one team.

Boeing won only the first wins and failures. The capsule contained various software bugs that prevented it from reaching the International Space Station. However, they were able to land her back on earth. For your second mission The capsule had valve problemsThis is the reason why it is not currently being republished. NASA has offered another opportunity to Boeing Restart the unmanned capsule.

In the meantime SpaceX has carried out two successful experiments and two more missions with astronauts Go back to the International Space Station. The next task of bringing more astronauts to the International Space Station is expected to be on October 30th. In November it will bring others back.

