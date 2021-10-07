Home Top News It takes 17 hours and 15,000 km to reach Argentina and Australia

Oct 07, 2021 0 Comments
As Australia prepares to reopen its borders in November, Australian airline Qantas has developed the longest commercial flight of 128 Australians from Buenos Aires (Argentina) north of Darwin.

Flight QF14 took off at 12:44 pm local time on Tuesday, October 5, then flew south, crossed Antarctica and landed in Darwin at 6:39 pm local time on Wednesday, October 6. Named the “Great Barrier Reef” on this Boeing 787 Dreamliner, the voyage took place entirely during daylight hours.

By crossing this distance, Qantas broke the previous record for a commercial flight between London and Perth in Western Australia (14,498 km).

Kovit then resumes traffic

In addition, the company realized in 2019 that it wants to build on long-haul aircraft Two test flights Between London and Sydney (17,800 km) but the crew on board were pilots (pilots and scientists) and could not certify these flights as a record. With Covid 19 Infection Qantas was forced to restrict the development of long-haul aircraft, after which it did no other test flights.

Qantas dropped last year to order 12 Airbus A350 The call for tenders is set to resume in early 2022 to create a regular link between Perth and London.

Qantas, meanwhile, has confirmed that two international destinations, London and Los Angeles, will make three weekly flights between Sydney and London to Darwin from November 14 and resume three weekly flights between Sydney and Los Angeles.

