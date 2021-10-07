Home Technology Comments: Not everyone will like the new version of Windows: Fixed settings can cause headaches

Comments: Not everyone will like the new version of Windows: Fixed settings can cause headaches

Oct 07, 2021 0 Comments
Not everyone really likes the new version of Windows: standard settings can cause headaches

While Microsoft has said that Windows 11 will be better for computer gaming, those planning to buy computers with a pre-installed operating system should be wary. Thanks to standard security measures, the performance of games installed on the operating system can be up to 25% worse than usual.

There is a problem with the virtualization based security system (called VPS) used since Windows 10. Typically, this security system creates an isolated subsystem within the operating system that not only prevents unwanted and malicious files from entering your computer, but also utilizes physical and digital resources.

Microsoft describes the process as follows: “VBS uses hardware resources to create and isolate a portion of device memory. In this way, Windows significantly improves the security of your computer and protects you from malicious files and applications that try to avoid traditional virus protection. “To date, this feature is primarily used in commercial versions of Windows 10.

If you upgrade your device from an existing Windows 10 to Windows 11, do not worry, as your OS is unlikely to have VPS functionality. Since Microsoft has been talking about strengthening security settings on the new operating system since August, problems can arise when purchasing a new device that is already installed on the latest version of Windows. According to the technology company, virtualization-based security systems will already be installed on many newer systems, and ways to integrate this functionality with older systems will be explored in the future.

Representatives of PC Gamer Magazine have tested several games with the VPS security system on a single device – its impact on system performance is obvious. For Cry New Dawn performed better, the game’s frame rate (FPS) was down five percent. The results of all the other games tested were very bad, with Horizon Zero Dawn falling 25%, Metro Exodus 24% and Shadow 28%. Surprisingly, the 3DMark test score dropped by only 10%.

See also  UK Sales Charts: Physical Accident 4 sales down 80% on N.Chen trio

After the “clean” installation of Windows 11, the VPS feature will be enabled automatically, but the first effect was noticed by the security certification system UL, which stated that it was not active when the OS was upgraded from Windows 10. This means that the same device may work differently depending on how the new operating system is installed. It is also worth noting that the normal operation of the system is not affected by the virtualization – the frequency of the processor and video card remains the same, but less power is used.

PC Gamer has installed Windows 11 several times and every time you install the operating system this security feature is not activated automatically, so users should check the security settings of the device before playing games. Devices running Windows 11 VPS Security will reach pre-enabled users.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin, unsolvable: the all-time high and then nothing up to $ 100,000

Bitcoin, unsolvable: the all-time high and then nothing up to $ 100,000

Top 8 apps to learn how to store on your mobile

Top 8 apps to learn how to store on your mobile

Telkomsel 5G network experience in Papua during PON XX, you can try VR Travel

Telkomsel 5G network experience in Papua during PON XX, you can try VR Travel

فيسبوك وإنستجرام

Colors of the homeland | Back to work on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

In support of the military wires ... Mickey: We will take action to establish determination

In support of the military wires … Mickey: We will take action to establish determination

Google Chrome is changing

Google Chrome is changing

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *