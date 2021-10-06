United Kingdom: James Bond, A Londoner’s Journey

Guide – In the footsteps of Ian Fleming and 007 in the British capital, the cradle of a myth that will never perish.

From our Special Correspondent in London

Deep down, James Bond is a householder. On screen, we saw him descending the mountains and exploding secret bases. Of Rome To Tokyo, From Agra to Rio, he slept seldom twice on the same sheets. However, the cradle of his legend tells of an elegant man, the lover of the most comfortable quarters of the kingdom. The London A reflection of the creator of James Bond. Ian Fleming (1908-1964) Pure product of Mayfair.

At the beginning of XXe Century, its district has already drawn a luxurious Victorian site. Educated at Fleming Eaton, according to the planned route of a young man in his post. After all, Winston Churchill is a family friend. Later, he lived in Germany, Switzerland and Austria and traveled from Moscow to Cairo via Colombo. In Jamaica facing the ocean, he wrote about the adventures of a spy, who eventually became a fictional version of himself. Like him, his hero keeps coming back