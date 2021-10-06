This Wednesday is the high-level meeting between the United States and China in Zurich

The latter, Jake Sullivan, will meet with Yang Jiechi, senior diplomat of the Communist Party of China, in Zurich on Wednesday, the White House announced on Tuesday.

The idea is to continue the dialogue between the two powers after a telephone interview with the two presidents on September 9.

According to the White House, the United States is seeking to “responsibly manage the competition” between the two countries.

Joe Biden unequivocally says that he does not want a confrontation with China, whether it is with trade or with questions about security, or lack of controversy.

According to the White House, Jack Sullivan will work with the US to discuss the meeting with European partners and reaffirm with the United States the importance of the Atlantic Alliance.

He will travel to Brussels to meet with European companies and senior NATO officials, as well as to Paris for a meeting with his French counterpart Emmanuel Bonnie.

At a time when Washington and its allies are watching with some concern and even annoyance, the United States is now sending a message of goodwill towards Asia in a way that sustains its diplomatic efforts.

The relationship between Washington and Paris in particular led to the loss of a major submarine deal by the French after the announcement of a new strategic alliance between the United States and Australia.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen is also in Paris on Tuesday. Franco-American reconciliation should be closed by a meeting between Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the end of the month.