The Flash, Movie: Is Ben Affleck happy to resume Batman costume after Justice League defeat?

Oct 06, 2021 0 Comments
Ben Affleck will return in the Batman costume for the movie Flash. With regard to this and the question was raised Variety, The American actor returned for the first time to his experience in filmAndy Muschietti Admitting that it was as much fun as it was fun. Bruce Wayne’s translator did not hesitate to compare her to the film Justice League Meanwhile, Jack Snyder is out and in serious trouble with the studios and director Jose Whedon.“This is a great way to revisit this universe because previous experience was so hard.” Ben Affleck said casually.

Flash and Batman in the Justice League. – Credit (s): Warner Bros.

It’s no secret that Ben Affleck and most of his actors struggled to make a comeback Justice League When Jose Wheaton accepted the blockbuster product instead of Jack Snyder. So it’s no surprise that the actor had a lot of fun on the set Flash, However its role is more concise than its first version Justice League. Snyder Cut would have at least helped restore the image of this iconic group of superheroes and given Batman more character. An element that sparks our curiosity about the return of Ben Affleck in the film Flash !

