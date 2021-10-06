Sao Paulo is the only Latin American city in the world rankings of high impact science

Nature Index Science Cities, a subsidiary of the Nature Group, has released its 2021 rankings, focusing on identifying cities that contribute the most to scientific research with global impact. City. Latin America: Sao Paulo.

In the previous edition, the capital of Sவோo Paulo was ranked 172nd out of 200 cities. Now Sao Paulo has moved up to 139th place.

Solar panels in Park Villa Lobos, Sao Paulo. Citadel is recognized in all Latin America as one of the world’s greatest contributors to high impact science. Image: ADVTP –

“We believe that long-term investment is important for science. Sao Paulo is a city that has always been maintained as a priority investment in science and technology by FAPESP, one of the largest scientific financiers in the country, regardless of political or economic circumstances. Highlighting, said Aden Texira, director of sales for Latin America and the Caribbean, the publisher of Springer Nature.

«Nous attribuons également[laprésencedeSãoPaulodansleclassementàl’investissementréalisévialeportaildelarevueCapesl’undesplusgrandsconsortiumsaumondepourl’accèsàl’informationscientifiqueL’accèsàl’informationestl’undespiliersimportantsdupuzzledelaproductionscientifiqueàfortimpact»manikkuilajouté[apresençadeSãoPaulonorankingaoinvestimentofeitopormeiodoportaldeperiódicosCapesumdosmaioresconsórciosmundiaisparaacessoàinformaçãocientíficaOacessoàinformaçãoéumdospilaresimportantesdoquebra-cabeçadaproduçãocientíficadealtoimpacto”complete[laprésencedeSãoPaulodansleclassementàl’investissementréalisévialeportaildelarevueCapesl’undesplusgrandsconsortiumsaumondepourl’accèsàl’informationscientifiqueL’accèsàl’informationestl’undespiliersimportantsdupuzzledelaproductionscientifiqueàfortimpact»at-ilajouté[apresençadeSãoPaulonorankingaoinvestimentofeitopormeiodoportaldeperiódicosCapesumdosmaioresconsórciosmundiaisparasessoàinformaçãocientíficaOacessoàinformaçãoémdospilaresimportantesdoquebç-cabDaproduçãocientíficadealtoimpacto”completou[laprésencedeSãoPaulodansleclassementàl’investissementréalisévialeportaildelarevueCapesl’undesplusgrandsconsortiumsaumondepourl’accèsàl’informationscientifiqueL’accèsàl’informationestl’undespiliersimportantsdupuzzledelaproductionscientifiqueàfortimpact»மணிக்கு-ilajouté[apresençadeSãoPaulonorankingaoinvestimentofeitopormeiodoportaldeperiódicosCapesumdosmaioresconsórciosmundiaisparaacessoàinformaçãocientíficaOacessoàinformaçãoéumdospilaresimportantesdoquebra-cabeçadaproduçãocientíficadealtoimpacto”நிறைவு[laprésencedeSãoPaulodansleclassementàl’investissementréalisévialeportaildelarevueCapesl’undesplusgrandsconsortiumsaumondepourl’accèsàl’informationscientifiqueL’accèsàl’informationestl’undespiliersimportantsdupuzzledelaproductionscientifiqueàfortimpact»a-t-ilajouté[apresençadeSãoPaulonorankingaoinvestimentofeitopormeiodoportaldeperiódicosCapesumdosmaioresconsórciosmundiaisparaacessoàinformaçãocientíficaOacessoàinformaçãoéumdospilaresimportantesdoquebra-cabeçadaproduçãocientíficadealtoimpacto”completou

How the global science of high impact is ranked

According to the organization, it is based on the institutional links of authors to articles published in 82 high-impact international scientific journals regulated by the Natural Code, including natural, scientific and cell journals.

The journals were selected by independent groups of top natural science researchers and asked to indicate in which vehicles they would like to publish their best work. Its discussions were surveyed by more than 6,000 scientists around the world.