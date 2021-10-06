Home World – Government demands resignation for a week – Viji

– Government demands resignation for a week – Viji

Oct 06, 2021 0 Comments
- Government demands resignation for a week - Viji
Not for the game: Erna Solberg says there is a red-green majority in Norway, so she resigned. So he will hand over the PM’s seat to Jonas Care Store this week. Photo: Ole Martin Vault

HURDAL (VG) Prime Minister Erna Solberg (H) has said she will not run in any games and will submit her resignation within a week.

Published:

Former FRP President and newly elected Member of Parliament Carl I. Hagen Arrived Tuesday on the advice of Prime Minister Erna Solberg And SV Chairman Adun Lisboken.

Despite the red-green majority, Solberg was told she should not leave government power without further concern.

Read more

Store and Role Government: Demanding more trained people

Lysboken was advised not to give his support to it The government reports that the Labor Party and the Socialist People’s Party will hold talks at the Hartelszone Hotel this week – They are expected to be completed before next week.

– Political games do not earn anyone

Erna Solberg tells Viji that he does not want to take part in any game like this.

Goes to the King: Erna Solberg says she will submit her resignation application to the King. Photo: Thomas Nilsson / Viji

– This is an important democratic policy and tradition for peaceful and organized acquisitions in Norway. Although the SV is not part of the government, it is clear that they want a workers’ / socialist government. Erna Solberg says adding a politician will not benefit anyone.

– I will submit my resignation application to the King

That is why he has decided to resign.

See also  Biden destroys Trump identity ... Change portrait and remove 'collar button'

Conservatives, along with the Liberal Party, the Liberal Party and the Christian Democrats, have ruled the country for eight years. We lost the majority in the election this fall and already on election night I felt the end of the election. When the state budget for next year is submitted and the new government is ready to take charge, I will submit my resignation to the king and they will rule until the store government is ready to take charge, ”he added.

Read more

50 shades of store

– The government will then be a business ministry, he says.

According to VG, it should have been clear that Erna Solberg should not be accused of forcing himself into power for as long as possible. She too quickly left Joe congratulated Biden Despite the efforts of Donald Trump and his supporters to invalidate the election, the US won the presidential election.

Background to Hagen’s proposal

The background to Hagen’s advice is that when Frp was in SV’s situation in 2001, he made a big mistake:

Conservatives, Christian Democrats and Liberals negotiated a government announcement in Cem Jestergard to form a government. They did not have a majority, but they were with Frp on the list.

Hagen backed the Pontevik government platform before the budget talks at the time.

Back: Carl I. Hagen is returning as a Member of Parliament this fall. He gets a cold shoulder from Erna Solberg. Photo: Leisure, Ole Berg

Hagen told VG that Frp locked himself in a situation where he had to support the budget.

– We sat on the scissors. We formed the Bondavic government, he says, and it was difficult not to enter into a budget agreement.

See also  Evo Morales confirms solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela in Peru

By expressing support for the future Hurdle site, he says, Lisbon can avoid it without supporting the formation of the Storey government.

Viji also asked for an opinion on Hagen’s statements from SV, but they have not yet responded to our inquiry.

You May Also Like

Poland warns potential immigrants whose borders are closed

Poland warns potential immigrants whose borders are closed

Russia launches video of torture in prisons

Russia launches video of torture in prisons

Single Post

The Liberal government was overthrown by a motion of protest

The latest IMF health announcement

The latest IMF health announcement

The volcano in La Palma is eaten by a hot spot. He is looking for a way out, experts say

The volcano in La Palma is eaten by a hot spot. He is looking for a way out, experts say

2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine for the discovery of receptors for temperature and touch

2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine for the discovery of receptors for temperature and touch

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *