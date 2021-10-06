Home Science 2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Benjamin List and David Macmillan – Science – Life

2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Benjamin List and David Macmillan – Science – Life

Oct 06, 2021 0 Comments
2021 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Benjamin List and David Macmillan - Science - Life

Scientists List of David WC McMillan y Benjamin Award winners
The Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing a tool for the construction of molecules has been announced by the Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Organocatalysis.

(Also read: Why did Julius and Bataputian win the Nobel Prize in Medicine?)

Applications of asymmetric organocatalysis include the investigation of new pharmaceutical products, and which contributed Chemistry is green.

Catalysts – substances that control and accelerate chemical reactions, but are not part of the final product – are basic mechanisms for chemists. But for a long time, scientists thought there were only two types of catalysts: metals and enzymes.

Benjamin List and David Macmillan both receive the prestigious award for creating “independent of each other” at 53, 2000. The Nobel Arbitration Board explained.

(Continue reading: The cosmologist believes that awarding the Nobel Prizes to scientists is an anachronism)

Last year, the award was presented for research by French Emmanuel Sarpentier and American Jennifer Dautna.Molecular scissors“, A” revolutionary “development to change human genes.

Pioneers of next-generation DNA sequencing, nanocrystals or ambassador RNA vaccines against Covit-19 sounded among potential winners this year.

The Nobel season continues with literature on Thursday and silence on Friday. The most recently developed economy will be delivered on Monday. Due to the health crisis, for the second year in a row the prize winners will receive the award in their country of residence, although it is hoped that the Peace Prize winner will be able to collect it in Oslo.

See also  15,000 year old viruses discovered in Tibetan glacier

AFP

More news

Nobel Prize in Physics for understanding complex systems such as climate

2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine for David Julius and Artem Padaputian

Le Glasio, winner of the Nobel Prize for French Literature, spoke about Colombia

You May Also Like

New Fact: The light of the earth is fading

New Fact: The light of the earth is fading

"Incluso hay películas sobre el experimento de Stanford", aseguró.

‘Stanford prison trial’, trial to be stopped for tragedy

Climate change is getting worse, the earth is fading

Climate change is getting worse, the earth is fading

Weekly Weather Forecast: Be quiet from Wednesday

Weekly Weather Forecast: Be quiet from Wednesday

Mercure le 1er octobre lors du premier survol de la sonde spatiale BepiColombo. © ESA, BepiColombo, MTM, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

The first images of Mercury grazed by the BepiColombo study this weekend

We are approaching to identify an important moment in the history of the evolution of the earth

We are approaching to identify an important moment in the history of the evolution of the earth

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *