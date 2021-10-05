The volcano in La Palma is eaten by a hot spot. He is looking for a way out, experts say

The first islands, Fெrteventura and Lanzarote, were started over 20 million years ago. In contrast, El Hierro and La Palma, the volcanic eruptions of September 19, are the youngest islands, 1.2 million and 1.8 million years old, respectively. The hot spot is still below them, which is why these islands have active volcanoes that expand their surface, El Boss wrote.

In 2011, the magma reservoir reached almost the surface of El Hierro, forming a submarine volcano on the island. In this way, all the Canary Islands are actually giant volcanoes erupting, following their names.

The ancient islands will eventually disappear

For example, La Palma is 6,500 meters below sea level, a few hundred meters lower than the highest peaks in South America and Agoncagua. The ancient islands of Furteventura and Lanzarote, on the other hand, shrink due to erosion and eventually disappear completely below sea level.

“A suspicion of an eruption on La Palma remains without much destruction in Spanish history,” said Juan Carlos Carracedo, the 79 – year – old son who dedicated his life to studying the volcanoes of the Canary Islands.

Since the conquest of La Palma by the Castilians in 1493, seven other volcanoes have been recorded, eroding homes, crops and harbors during their volcanic eruptions. However, the impact of these disasters was much smaller than the current eruption because the island was sparsely populated and without banana greenhouses and economic machinery in the form of tourism.

Caracido, a university professor on the island of Gran Canaria, said, “In 1730, not even Dimanbia in Lanzarote caused much damage. See also Nearly 400 ships waiting to enter Suez, Egypt is considering a discount - World - News

The last chapter in the history of volcanic activity

A volcanic eruption from the Cumbre Viza volcano in La Palma has destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 buildings since September 19 – more than reported in other eruptions. This is the last chapter in the history of tens of thousands of years of volcanic activity in the Canary Islands. This phenomenon brings destruction and formation because without the volcano, these islands would not exist.

For the past five centuries, the country has always been open to Gumbre Viza, a mountain range to the south of the island that cuts through almost 30 ravines. The volcanic tongues of previously recorded eruptions, as now, have advanced on the western slope of the Gumbre Viza. Many of them reached the ocean, where they created sites that expanded the size of the island.

“The eruption that created the largest landmass at sea came from 1949,” Karacido continued. “They covered the area with fertile land brought from another part of the island and planted banana trees (gardens), a tropical plant that grows well at sea level. It is currently one of the most productive on the island,” he added.

Causing an earthquake

Canary Islands under the volcano experts believe that a warmer location, which is a reservoir of magma having a high temperature, which is constantly trying to find a place to surface. It causes earthquakes earthquakes until boiling. This is the same kind of volcanic islands in the Pacific Ocean in the process of US-Hawaii.

However, the hot spot theory is controversial in some respects, El Boss recalled. Not all volcanic activity in the Canary Islands can be fully explained, such as the recent eruption on older islands such as Lanzarote. See also Hacking Microsoft Servers | Common Western front to condemn China

Groove collapse

However, the operation of the volcanic complex will not end. Reuters reports that the volcanic eruption in La Palma continues to intensify after another volcanic eruption on Sunday.

The volcano coming from the volcano continues to flow into the sea water, now flowing from four cracks. Authorities have ordered several thousand residents not to leave their homes as toxic gases flowing into the volcanic sea for several days on the west coast of the island have been released into the air.

Without Command: So far, more than 1,000 buildings burned, covers approximately 338 hectares of land. Video: IGME-CSIC, AP

“The Spanish government will help reclaim the island of La Palma, where the volcanic eruption forced thousands of people to flee their homes and destroy hundreds of buildings,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised Sunday. He promised that the government would approve 206 million euros (5.2 billion crowns) in aid to the island, while at the same time there would be no danger to tourists on the island.

More than 1,000 buildings have already been destroyed in the eruption of the Gumbre Viza volcano. Of the total 83,000 people living in La Palma, about 6,000 were evicted. A huge volcano destroyed about thirty kilometers of roads as more damage was added by banana growers.

End? Hard to say …

As the Twitter house expert Peter Bros. of the Czech Academy of Sciences recently noted at the Geophysical Institute, we do not know how long the eruption will last. “He can finish in five minutes, and it can take days, weeks, months, maybe even years. All variations are known from history,” he wrote. See also The airline resumes flights to Italy (but turns around when the airport is closed)