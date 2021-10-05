Home World The Liberal government was overthrown by a motion of protest

The Liberal government was overthrown by a motion of protest

Oct 05, 2021 0 Comments
Single Post
The Romanian government was overthrown by a protest movement

The Romanian parliament on Tuesday approved a resolution condemning Prime Minister Florin Sittu’s liberal government, leading to a period of political instability amid a fourth wave of Covit-19.

The resolution was passed by 281 votes, significantly more than the required 234, according to official results.

After the December election, Mr Sittu, a 49-year-old former banker, has become the pet of both right and left in recent months.

Unlike allies in ordinary times, elected members USR (center right), former member of the ruling coalition, Social Democrats (PSD, opposition) and the far-right AUR party voted to remove the executive.

The Liberals (PNL, in power) condemned the “irresponsible” actions of these three parties and boycotted the vote.

“What are you going to gain by confusing the country?”, The Prime Minister began at the beginning of the parliamentary session, addressing the parties who submitted the motion.

Before leaving parliament without waiting for the outcome of the referendum, the next executive must always ensure that it is built “around liberal values”.

Author: 7sur7.be – 7sur7.be

See also  ABBA is displaying their digital copies, which will be staged to replace them during their world tour

You May Also Like

The latest IMF health announcement

The latest IMF health announcement

The volcano in La Palma is eaten by a hot spot. He is looking for a way out, experts say

The volcano in La Palma is eaten by a hot spot. He is looking for a way out, experts say

2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine for the discovery of receptors for temperature and touch

2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine for the discovery of receptors for temperature and touch

Crocodile | He eats another viral | Almost two meters | நரமாமிசம் | Video | Mycelleni

Crocodile | He eats another viral | Almost two meters | நரமாமிசம் | Video | Mycelleni

Pandora Documents | International Federation of Investigative Journalists | ICIJ: New Intelligence 35 World Leaders Hide Their Luck To Avoid Taxes | The world

Pandora Documents | International Federation of Investigative Journalists | ICIJ: New Intelligence 35 World Leaders Hide Their Luck To Avoid Taxes | The world

We need to change our diet to eliminate hunger

We need to change our diet to eliminate hunger

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *