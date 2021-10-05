The first images of Mercury grazed by the BepiColombo study this weekend

European and Japanese space agencies (ESA and Jaxa) BepiColombo made the first six-series voyage to Mercury. Here are his first pictures sent to Earth.

UT, Friday night 11:34 p.m.There is October, during space exploration Pepicolombo Wednesday passed. It was 1 p.m. 34, on October 2, in metropolitan France. The photos you see here were taken five minutes after it went near the surface of this planet without it Atmosphere.

Then A flying path of the earth And two Venus Since departing nearly three years ago, Jaxa and TheThis Has made his first visit to the closest planet சோலைல், His ultimate goal, around which he will settle permanently Around the circular path… on December 5, 2025.

The thumbnail versions of these images, taken during his distance, represent a 166-kilometer-diameter Lermontov-like impact abyss. An area that would be interesting to read closely Pepicolombo, From the beginning of his career, in 2026.

A space probe will pass Mercury, the least explored planet in the solar system

By article Marcox Apollo Released October 1, 2021

On the early morning of October 2, Pepicolombo finally ascended to a lesser known star and was preferred by scientists on the Euro-Japanese voyage. But with only a few hours to reunite with Mercury, space exploration will be forced to continue its arduous journey until 2025.

Since its launch on October 20, 2018, the Orbiters have been teaming up at BabyColombo. Flyovers (Fly bagPlanet, benefitGravity help (Once from Earth And Twice from Venus) In order to reach the same planet The Solar System Absence of atmosphere. As the study moves closer to Wednesday, it should feel even more so Six flyovers around the celestial body Until it is caught by the force of gravity its course must be reduced sufficiently. This brief vis-vis, like a missed encounter, is necessary to establish itself in the nearest neighboring orbit of the sun, and finally to establish the breadth of instruments devoted to its smallest study. Tellurik planet.

BepiColombo invites hot astronomers for a scheduled interview with Mercury

1 nightThere is The trial is set to begin on October 2, 2021, at 1:34 AM in France (UTC + 2, summer time). Wednesday, About 200 km from its concave surface, in order to start slowly at its slow speed. When Window For four hours, BepiColombo will use the collaboration to take pictures and carry out preliminary analyzes of the planet. The data collected will provide the first scientific overview of what will happen in December 2025, when major work begins.

After seven years of travel and nine overflows … all aspects of Wednesday will be explored

To date, only two other space probes have been designed to see Mercury: Mariner 10 (1973 to 1975) and Ambassador (2010-2015). BepiColombo was the first non-American Mercury mission aimed at mapping and analyzing the planet’s surface structure. From its center to its center Magnetic field And gravity, by examining its exosphere, mobilized the latest technological mechanisms In place It will help researchers unravel the deep mystery surrounding its creation and evolution. Next Flyover Wednesday’s forecast will not happen until June 2022.

— The future in the starsThis is an inevitable meeting place for astronauts and astronauts. Visit us on the 1st of each month for a complete tour of the Epimeris of the month, with advice on how to better observe what is happening in the sky. A special chapter published every 15th month will provide you with more information about a specific subject or event that represents astronomical and space news. See also "Appearances are deceptive" —