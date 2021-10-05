Tennis: Australia lose Ashley Party in the Billy Jean King Cup

Ashley would do Australia without the party. In fact, the best player in the world will not take part in the Billy Jean King Cup (ex-Fed Cup) in Prague in early November, the Australian Tennis Federation announced on Tuesday, raising questions about the player’s premature end of the season. News of Ashley Party Brock’s absence from November 1-6 comes just days after he announced his withdrawal from the Indian Wells WTA 1000 tournament starting Wednesday in California.

The Australian Federation has given no explanation for the absence of the best World Player in the Billy Jean King Cup, noting that his team in the Czech Republic will be led by 47th World Player of the Year Ajla Domjanovic. In the final of the final edition of the Fed Cup, which was organized before the health crisis in 2019, Australia was then defeated by France.

Ashley Party’s decision raises questions about the 25 – year – old’s premature end of the season, who too had to defend her title – obtained in 2019, the 2020 edition was canceled due to a health crisis – for women masters in Guadalajara, where her participation is highly uncertain. Ashley Party was knocked out early at the US Open in the third round after being defeated by American Shelby Rogers. The Wimbledon winner in July missed out on a second Grand Slam title. Then she explained “There is not enough physical or mental strength in the tank“During this match.

Her 2021 season was no less successful after 2020, when she chose to stay in Australia during the Covid 19 epidemics. Back in the courts this year, the 25-year-old returned to his best, winning matches in Wimbledon, Miami, Melbourne, Stuttgart and Cincinnati, without taking time to return to his home country from February.

His coach Craig Dyser explained that the player had recently “To rest“First of all, Shenzhen (China), Mexico, was further critical of the Masters’ move to move to a city at an altitude of 1,500 m.

