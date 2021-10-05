Telkomsel 5G network experience in Papua during PON XX, you can try VR Travel

சேமரங்கு – Telecomcell Providing facilities for residents Papua Those who like to taste technology Networking 5G.

You can get this experience Telecomcell 5G Experience center at Lucas Enambe Stadium during PON XX Papua Will take place.

Of Telecomcell 5G Experience Center, Varga Papua Can feel the technology 5G By 5G Virtual reality (We Are) Live, 5G We Are Based drone, Don 5G We Are Travel

Chairman Director Telecomcell Henry Mulya Siam explained that his party continues to be committed to expanding education and experience Networking 5G Gradually and scalable to reach all levels of society to the eastern part of Indonesia.

Because of that, Telecomcell Roll Networking 5G From Papua Offer first-time as well as the latest technology digital experience at PON speeds.

During PON XX Papua Held, the public and visitors can enjoy a digital experience using Networking 5G.

“XX PON supports event Papua, We offer a high-tech digital connectivity experience Networking Advanced Broadband 5G To society Papua, “He said in a press release on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.