Home Technology Telkomsel 5G network experience in Papua during PON XX, you can try VR Travel

Telkomsel 5G network experience in Papua during PON XX, you can try VR Travel

Oct 05, 2021 0 Comments
Telkomsel 5G network experience in Papua during PON XX, you can try VR Travel

சேமரங்குTelecomcell Providing facilities for residents Papua Those who like to taste technology Networking 5G.

You can get this experience Telecomcell 5G Experience center at Lucas Enambe Stadium during PON XX Papua Will take place.

Of Telecomcell 5G Experience Center, Varga Papua Can feel the technology 5G By 5G Virtual reality (We Are) Live, 5G We Are Based drone, Don 5G We Are Travel

read more: Leaked Nokia G50 5G Specs HMT Global Launches on October 6th

Chairman Director Telecomcell Henry Mulya Siam explained that his party continues to be committed to expanding education and experience Networking 5G Gradually and scalable to reach all levels of society to the eastern part of Indonesia.

Because of that, Telecomcell Roll Networking 5G From Papua Offer first-time as well as the latest technology digital experience at PON speeds.

During PON XX Papua Held, the public and visitors can enjoy a digital experience using Networking 5G.

read more: Pro Player invites students to play healthy games with the Sports Telecom Cell

“XX PON supports event Papua, We offer a high-tech digital connectivity experience Networking Advanced Broadband 5G To society Papua, “He said in a press release on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

See also  Breaking: Samsung rolling out One UI 2.5 update for Galaxy S20 series!

You May Also Like

فيسبوك وإنستجرام

Colors of the homeland | Back to work on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

In support of the military wires ... Mickey: We will take action to establish determination

In support of the military wires … Mickey: We will take action to establish determination

Google Chrome is changing

Google Chrome is changing

Blockchain helps to solve the problem of transparency in Dharma

Blockchain helps to solve the problem of transparency in Dharma

Samsung's New Lifestyle TVs: The Terrace and Zero, Prices in Romania: Gadget.ro - Hi-Tech Lifestyle

Samsung’s New Lifestyle TVs: The Terrace and Zero, Prices in Romania: Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

Megkongatták a vészharangot a Himalájába tervezett erőművek miatt

They sounded the alarm because of the planned power stations to the Himalayas

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *