NFL: Jaguars coach Urban Meyer has apologized for being “stupid”

Monday, October 4, 2021. 1:13 p.m.

Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer apologizes to family, team and owner Shad Khan for “distraction” after a video appeared on social media over the weekend – a young woman performing a dance in front of him.

The mayor called his team to a meeting on Monday and promised he would “accept his responsibilities,” the words he says every day and written on the walls of Jaguar facilities.

“I apologize to my team and my staff for the distraction,” the mayor said. This is nonsense, I explained what happened and I took responsibility. It was just nonsense. I would never find myself in a situation like this. “

The mayor did not fly home with his players following the Jacks’ 24-21 defeat to the Bengals in Cincinnati on Thursday night. He stayed in Ohio to see family members and went out for dinner on Friday at his restaurant / bar in Columbus.Urban Mayor’s Bind House‘

The 9-second video showing the mayor and the young woman went viral Saturday night.