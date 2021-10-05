Gundershafen. Very high speed on Pays de Niederbronn-les-Bains

What is Optical Fiber?

Optical fiber is wire, made of its finest core, glass or plastic, which conducts light and is used for fibroscopy, lighting or digital data transmission. It offers a much higher data rate than current coaxial cables and can be used to support television, telephone, video conferencing or computer data transmitting “broadband” networks. Optical fiber policy dates back to the early XXe Century, but until the 1970s a fiber American company used for telecommunications was created in Corning Glass Works (now Corning Incorporated) laboratories.

Surrounded by a protective sheath, optical fiber is used to conduct light between two places at intervals of several hundred or thousands of kilometers. A light signal encoded by a variation of intensity is capable of transmitting large amounts of information. Optical fibers are one of the key features in the telecommunications revolution, enabling long-distance and previously unreachable speeds by enabling long-distance communications. Its properties are also used in temperature and pressure sensors, etc., imaging and lighting.