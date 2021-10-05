Facebook group Social media crash, as far as we know

The Facebook group’s social networks have been inaccessible since 4pm world time. This resistance affects Europe, the United States and Africa. Situation that blocks contacts on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger sites.

There have been no updates on the Facebook group’s sites, no release of stories or content. Since 4pm on Monday, October 4, 2021, thousands of users of these sites have noticed this error. According to the Down Detector site, the failure of the US company will affect millions of users worldwide. “We don’t have access to Facebook and Instagram social networks,” laments a young Congolese. “We have not been in contact with colleagues since 4:00 pm. WhatsApp and Messenger are inaccessible,” he said. Afrik.comSenegalese student living in Liege, Belgium.

So far the US company has not reported any official information on the inconvenience, however, its spokeswoman Andy Stone posted a text message on Twitter in which he assured his users. “We know some people have difficulty accessing our applications and products. We are working to return to normalcy as soon as possible, we apologize for this inconvenience,” his page reads.

We know that some people have trouble accessing our applications and products. We are working to get back to normal as soon as possible and apologize for any inconvenience. – Andy Stone (andymstone) October 4, 2021

With nearly 3 billion monthly users, Facebook is the global benchmark for communication and interaction between people from different backgrounds. According to many sources, this failure is linked to a problem with the domain name, preventing the browser from specifying the address of the requested site. Other sources make it clear that the practice was criticized as shameful. According to our colleagues in the newspaper Point, Engineer Frances Hogan has released documents accusing Facebook of favoring profits over the safety of its users.

