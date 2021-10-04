Pandora Documents | International Federation of Investigative Journalists | ICIJ: New Intelligence 35 World Leaders Hide Their Luck To Avoid Taxes | The world

Thirty-five world leaders, including 14 Latin Americans, worked in tax havens to avoid public scrutiny, International Association of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) Pandora documents revealed this Sunday.

Eleven of the 14 Latin American leaders have already left power and three are still active: Ecuador Guillermo Lasso, Chile Sebastian Pinera And Dominican Louis AbinaderThe Washington Post, El Boss, BBC and The Guardian, which participated in the investigation, revealed.

Pandora Documents traces how the global elite used the nets of trusts and shell companies in the British Virgin Islands, Panama or the state of South Dakota. In the United States to avoid paying taxes.

The investigation is based on 11.9 million files from 14 law firms, which created companies in the tax haven and marked the biggest leak in history, surpassing the “Panama Papers” published in 2016 and sparking a global debate about corruption.

Four Leaders of Latin America

One of the regions occupying a prominent place in research is Latin America with a total of 14 leaders: three who are still active (Piñera, Lasso and Abinader) and 11 who have already left power.

That includes 11 former presidents Peruvian Pedro Pablo Kuczynski; Honduran Porbrio Lobo; Colombians Caesar Caviria and Andres Pastrana; Paraguay Horacio Cortes and Panamanians Juan Carlos Varela, Ricardo Martinelli and Ernesto Perez Palladarus.

The President of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, is mentioned in the Pandora documents. (Ludovid MARIN / AFP)

In the case Pinera, Chilean media CIPER and LaBot, the president did business in the tax haven of the British Virgin Islands, among those businesses was the sale of the Dominga mining project by businessman Carlos Alberto Delano, one of his friends. Since childhood.

Pinera And his family are huge partners Dominga Project, But a few months after coming to Palacio de la Monet, he sold the Pinera mining project to Delano for $ 14 million in Sileva and $ 138 million in the British Virgin Islands.

According to CIPER and LaBot, the one that Piñera installed, as requested by environmental groups, depended on not creating an environmental protection area for the mining project.

Another active president who appears in the archives Lasso, Who was a banker and came to run 14 companies registered with tax companies, explains that he left these companies in 2017 before running for president, according to the El Universo newspaper.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso is mentioned in the Pandora Papers. (Christina Vega Roar / AFP).

For his part, Abinader appears to have been linked to two secret societies in Panama, which were formed before coming to power last year, according to a report with Alicia Ortega from Notice Sin.

According to the investigation, Abinader appears to be the beneficiary of these companies from 2018, three years after a law came into force and companies are obliged to disclose their ownership.

Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico

Similarly, an investigation Armando.info It reveals that a Panamanian law firm called Alcohol helped Venezuelan authorities create 78 secret companies to hide $ 2,000 million from the Patrilius de Venezuela (PDVSA) in Andorra.

The Pandora Documents They also question the Brazilian activities of Economy Minister Paolo Quids and central bank chairman Roberto Campos Neto; The activities of Jaime Duran Barba, a close adviser to former President Mauricio Macri in Argentina, and the late Daniel Munoz, former secretary to former President Nastor Kirschner.

In addition, three rich people in Mexico appear in the archives: the mining company German Laria Motta Velasco, the successor to the Modello Beer Group, Maria Asuncion Aramburusabala and Olegario Vasquez Aldir, who controls hotels, insurance companies and the media, announced El Boss.

From Tony Blair to Julio Iglesias

The files feature well-known faces such as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair; Dominic Strauss-Kahn, former managing director of the IMF; And singers Julio Iglesias and Shakira or Manchester City coach Pep Cardiola.

Among other things, the investigation revealed that King Abdullah II of Jordan spent $ 100 million on luxury homes in California and elsewhere; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson drew new details about key foreign donors from the Conservative Party.

The files also reveal the financial activities of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “unofficial propaganda minister” in question.

Similarly, according to the ICIJ, a close circle of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, including his cabinet members and their families, has hidden millions of dollars in companies and institutions outside the country.

