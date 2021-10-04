Australia beat Argentina (32-17) to finish 2nd

Australia finished second in the 2021 Rugby Championship thanks to Argentina’s (32-17) victory at the Gold Coast (East) Robina Stadium on Saturday.

This fourth win on home soil could satisfy Australia’s New Zealand coach Dave Rennie. His Wallabies, who failed a series of tests in July against the inexperienced French team, lost only twice against the All Blacks in this rugby championship and dominated the two-time world champions Springbox.

Argentina, defeated 6 out of 6 times in 2021, is in a rather sharp decline. They had two wins three years ago, one against South Africa and the other in Australia, with four teams in the final edition of the Rugby Championship.

Beaumos was knocked out in the kick-off of six players accused of violating six protocols, confirming their major difficulties with the sport, Scrum, which had been their strength for more than a decade.

This is a great project for Mario Ledesma, a former Wallabies coach in the area.

The game changed in the 27th minute with a yellow card from Tomas Lavannini for risking a tackle on Isaac Roda. The second Argentine line-up that Clermont recruited had already been warned against South Africa in August.

The Australians immediately took advantage of their numerical superiority with an attempt on the ball taken by Hooker Folow Finga (8-0, 27 ‘). .

Samu Kerevi showered the audience with little effort from the start (20-3) and then Kellogg scored two more attempts (54th and 58th).

Young Argentine substitute Thomas Gallo, who shone at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup, retained the honor by scoring two attempts (63rd and 72nd) for his first choice.