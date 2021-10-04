6 chic stops this fall from Queenville to London

In France, Italy and the UK, the choice of good places to enjoy the fall.

Points Good life Fall 2021:

Domain de Primart, Queenville

In this 18th-century building, Catherine Denio’s former property, details of the country are embedded in common rooms: mushrooms running on the walls (fakes, of course), flowers of Pierre-Joseph Redwood are shown on the wallpaper, others dry, fall well from the ceiling … The poem calls itself interior, chic, Contemporary and comfortable. On the shores of the Yuri, within an hour from Paris, the address makes people happy in search of serenity and happiness: star chef Eric Frechson signs the restaurant menu there, while Suzanne Kaufman opens her first spa in France. Comics

Department Road 16, Queenville (Eure-et-Lower). Phone +33 (0) 2 36 58 10 08. lesdomainesdefontenille.com Benoit Linero

Hotel La Ponce, Saint-Tropez

Renovated by interior designer Fabrizio Casiraghi, the prestigious Hotel La Ponche retains its soul and enters a new life. 21 rooms including 5 rooms have more holiday flavor than ever before. Hold on 5, Ru des Remorts, Saint-Tropez (var). Phone +33 (0) 4 94 97 02 53. laponche.com

Domain Les Brewers, Comboys

From the vegetable garden to the table and from the table to the lodge … Chef Cybelo Idolot first worked on the land and planted his vegetables and fruits before opening Russe, a restaurant with responsible food and zero waste. Most recently, the former post office of 1850 has a soft and rural environment for 5 “country rooms”. To better extend the taste experience, you can order a runart basket in which the chef slides all the ingredients to make a menu in three actions using recipes and videos. Champagne! Hold on

251, Avenue de Newville, Les Pitox, Comboys (Yvelines). Phone +33 (0) 1 34 83 19 66. domainelesbruyeres.com Virginie Garnier

Hotel Grillon Le Brave, Grillon-Le-Brave

The next time you head south, stop at Grillon-le-Brave at the foot of Mont Ventux in the heart of Vogluse. It is a magnificent hideout (almost an entirely small village) that was completely transformed by the Pariente group in 2019 (in Lou Pinet, Saint-Tropez and Coucou, Méribel). The elegant and vivid decor has been handed down to the talented Charles Jana, and since the start of the 2021 season, chef Adrian Brunet has been serving chic and innovative Provencal dishes (his Ventux pork is a killer!). If a hotel can be well identified Good life In the area, he is … Do not hesitate to stay for several days. The smile on your face will increase proportionately … a real paradise in Provence! LP Place de l Eccles, Grillon-le-Brave (Voclos). Phone +33 (0) 4 90 65 61 61. crillonlebrave.com

Places that fall from London to Rome

NoMad London, London

The former West End Courthouse and Police Station, which saw Oscar Wilde and Vivian Westwood, was converted into a hotel by the New York Design Studio Roman and Williams opposite the Royal Opera House. The heart of the hotel? The main restaurant under the steep glass roof. Finally, acknowledging the site’s past, the B Street Police Museum has traced 100 years of the building. Friendly as he is informed. Hold on

28th Street. Winter. +44 20 3906 1600. thenomadhotel.com © Simon Upton

Mother Shelter Roma, Rome

From Paris to Los Angeles, via Rio de Janeiro, Prague and Belgrade, “Uncle” traveled almost all over the world before settling in Rome. Opened in every county this summer, the new address reflects the home’s well-known signature: young, urban, humorous and vibrant. As always, the roof acts like a magnet, here, the view of the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica. The novelty lies in the spa, the first in the chain, offering a hammock, sauna, pool and fitness center. BD Via Luigi Rizzo, 20. Tl. +39 06 9453 8900. fr.mamashelter.com/roma/