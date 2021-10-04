2021 Nobel Prize in Medicine for the discovery of receptors for temperature and touch

What you need to know about the Nobel Prizes 1:04

(CNN) – David Julius and Artem Padaputian were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for “discovering receptors for temperature and touch.”

This award is one of the most coveted global recognitions and provides entry to one of the most prestigious clubs in the world.

The Nobel Council said in a statement on Monday that “this year’s Nobel laureates in physics or medicine have explained how heat, cold and touch can trigger signals in our nervous system. The identified ion channels are important for many physiological processes and diseases.”

History of Noble

In 1895, Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, created a fund that would give most of his wealth to those who serve humanity.

Today, Nobel laureates are recognized for their outstanding achievements in the fields of physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, peace, and economics.

Between 1901 and 2019, nearly 600 awards were presented.

Noble’s wish goes to a part of his fund “to the person who made the most important discovery in the field of physiology or pharmacology.”

What is coming

The Nobel Prizes in Medicine, Physics and Chemistry are the pinnacle of scientific achievement, culminating in a better mind and life-changing discoveries.

The last two will be announced on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by the Nobel Prize in Literature on Thursday, the Peace Prize on Friday and the Prize in Economics next Monday.