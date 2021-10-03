The traditional world photography competition begins, in which Lithuanians can also compete – AINA

The NEXT-IMAGE Awards, an annual mobile photography competition organized by technology company Huawei, has officially begun. Contestants are encouraged to express their full creative potential and participate in the competition by submitting their most impressive photos or videos. This year, contestants will compete for exclusive prizes: for example, 10 thousand. USD or the latest Huawei phone.

“There are 10 different categories in this competition, which are intertwined with the main theme of the Next-Image Awards -” Better Together “. Those who capture meaningful moments will have the opportunity to compete in the prize pool of achievement, ”said Li Changju, Head of Strategic Marketing at Huawei.

The versatile material of beauty

This competition is the largest smartphone photography competition in the world, since it was launched in 2017. More than 2 million have already been estimated. Works. Participants in the fifth contest were to use the best photo features of Hawaii smartphones in a very original and high quality way.

To capture the wide range of beauty and diversity in photos, the competition organizers offer participants to compete in 10 different categories: “Portrait”, “Monochrome”, “Color”.), Snapshot, Night, Telephoto, Super White Angle, Super Macro), Storytelling. The last type is the creator of the story, which is a video format.

Not only the former Pulitzer Prize winner and former contest winner, but also the team of diverse photographers from around the world will appreciate the efforts of the contestants to transform their creative abilities.

The Lithuanians were already happy with the gifts

Organizers of the competition announce that this year’s NEXT-IMAGE Awards 2021 contestants can win more than 70 different prizes. The three big prize winners will receive 10,000 each. US dollar. Winners of individual categories can enjoy 1 thousand. Winners of the American Prizes and Contest Hawaii Watch 3 Smart Watches. Innovative prizes are awarded to ten students who did not receive 1,000 students for the first time this year. US dollars, but the latest Huawei smartphone. In addition, electronic certificates will be issued to all winners.

The competition was unique and we were able to see two Lithuanian family names among the 50 owners of the best employees in previous years. Mindaugas Drigotas and Daiva Seibelienė successfully chanted “Hello, Life!” Appeared in the section. M. Tricotas “points – everywhere”, and d. Zibileen – won with the “long-awaited” photo.

Tips for Participants

For anyone who decides to try their luck at this competition, it is useful to use the advice shared by Urtė Eidžiūnaitė, Huawei’s Product Training Manager in Lithuania.

“Before thinking about what, when and where to take pictures, it is important to know all the shooting features, settings and features of your phone. As smartphone camera technology continues to evolve you may have features you may not already know. Mod, which allows you to capture the perfect moment even at night.In addition, some homework needs to be done before photography or photography.The creator should think in advance how the idea created in the mind should be meaningful in the photo.Choose a theme and plan a layout – all this should be done in advance And most importantly, keep in mind that choosing a subject can take a long time to allow for the best view of all conditions, for example, the position of the right sun or moon, light and favorable weather. Will make you wait for more than an hour. But it’s definitely worth trying for an exceptional shot, ”suggests U.E.D.

However, U. Eidžiūnaitė adds that even those who follow all the suggestions should understand that the formula for creative success is always unique: “When photographing, one must first try to tell an interesting and compelling story. Even the greatest theoretical product cannot guarantee success. So the key to success It’s an expression of personal feelings and experiences. ”

How to participate?

Compete for the main 10 thousand. For a $ prize, you must visit the official competition Website And upload your photos. You can take part in the contest using your Instagram account. All you have to do is post the picture you took on your Huawei smartphone and tag your @HuaweiMobileLT account using the #HuaweiNextImage playlist. Winners will receive prizes including the latest Huawei phone. Competitive entries will be accepted until 2021. November 30