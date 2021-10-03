Samsung’s New Lifestyle TVs: The Terrace and Zero, Prices in Romania: Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

Until recently, Samsung’s portfolio of lifestyle TVs included The Frame (film TV, Serif (TV is reminiscent of a work of art), Premiere (video projector) and now The Terrace and The). Serum.

1. Samsung Terrace;

It is an external TV with 4K resolution. It is IP55 certified for water and dust, weather, humidity and heat resistance. It is optimized to operate in bright places even under the action of sunlight.

Screen 55 inches, 65 inches or 75 inches, Panels QLED 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution, Quantum 4K processor, HDR10 + and HLG certification, Micro dimming, 20W RMS sound power on 2 channels, Tyson OS runs and receives voice commands from Alexa and Google Assistant , Energy Capacity Class G and 55 inch weight 29.3 kg without stand.

Prices start from 15499 lei. For more details Dedicated page.

2. Samsung The Zero;

It is a rotating screen TV that connects to the smartphone through the tape view function (touch the smartphone from zero frame), is optimized for social media (we are talking about landscape or portrait), a panel uses QLED.

Screen 43 inches, Display Resolution 3840 × 2160 pixels, Quantum 4K Processor, HDR10 + and HLG Certificate, Micro Dimming, Sound Exposure on 60W RMS 4.1 Channels, 360 Degree Camera, Wi-Fi Support Fi ac, 3 x HDMI, eARC, Bluetooth 4.2 , Energy capacity class G and weighs 33.3 kg.

Prices start from 6199 lei. For more details Dedicated website.