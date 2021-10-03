According to foreign media reports, Scientists offer a new clue to a cosmic problem: how quark cluene plasma evolves into the perfect liquid-substance in nature. A few million seconds after the Big Bang, the early universe took on a strange new state: a subatomic soup called quark clown plasma.

Fifteen years ago, an international team, including researchers from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s Relative Nuclear Conflict (RNC) team, discovered that this quark-gluon plasma was complete.AestheticsThe components of fluids-quarks and gluons, protons and neutrons are so strongly bonded that they flow almost without friction.

Scientists speculate that a jet of the upper-particles of quark-gluon plasma flies — a drop the size of an atomic particle — that is like a jet flying faster than the speed of sound and emits a supersonic roar called machbos. In 2014, a team led by Berkeley Lab scientists developed a nuclear X-ray imaging technique called jet tomography to study the properties of these jet particles. These amazing research results show that these jets lose scattering energy as they travel through the quark gluon plasma.

But where does the jet particle journey in quark-gluon plasma begin? Scientists have predicted that a small Mac wave signal, widespread awareness, will tell people where to look. However, although the loss of energy is easy to observe, the Mac wave and the awareness that can spread with it is still elusive.

Now, scientists at Berkeley Laboratories have released new results of sample simulation, recently published in the “Physical Review Letters”, another technology they have discovered — two-dimensional jet tomography that allows researchers to find the diffusion tail.

“Its signal is so small that it’s like finding a needle in 10,000 particles of straw,” said Jin-nian Wang, senior scientist and head of research at the Department of Atomic Sciences at the Berkeley Laboratory. “This is the first time our simulation has shown that people can use two-dimensional jet tomography technology to pick up small signals of widespread upsurge in quark cloane plasma.”

To find the supersonic needle in quark-glovan straw, the Berkeley Lab team simulated hundreds of thousands of lead-atom collisions and the Brook Sea from the Great Hatron Conflict (LHC) at CERN. Relative Heavy Ion Collision (RHIC) from Wenzhou’s National Laboratory selected from the gold nucleus collision event. Some of the computer simulations currently being studied were made at the NERSC Supercomputer User Facility at the Berkeley Laboratory.

Wang’s unique method allows researchers to remove all straw from the haystack — focusing on finding the needle. The supersonic signal of the ejected particles has a unique shape that looks like a cone that rises like a ripple of water in a fast-moving ship. Scientists are looking for evidence for this supersonic “wacklet”. Once the quark clown diffuses into the plasma, its signal can be distinguished from other particles in the background.

Their work will help testers and RHICs in the Great Hatron Conflict to understand how quark-gluon plasma is formed into matter and what signals they need to see. “Why did we become? In just a few microseconds after the Big Bang, how is the newborn universe?