Oct 03, 2021 0 Comments
Covid became a socio-psychological problem

Bronislav Diodorovich, an epidemiologist and crisis worker, said today that Kovit is no longer a health problem, but a socio-psychological problem.

“I have personally said that we must immediately control drastic measures and the most comprehensive vaccination. The worst case scenario has become a reality, and we are now in a situation where this can be a socio-psychological problem,” Diodorovich told TV Prava.

He pointed out that the main problem is the poor vaccination of Serbian citizens.

“This is a personal responsibility now. We need to be vigilant and the only way is to get vaccinated.” Can 20% more people be vaccinated in 10 to 15 days – it seems to me that we can’t, “Diodorovich said.

He hopes the new measures will not bring much and adds that the medical section of the crisis staff is in touch every day.

In any case, there will be no closure. The session will take place soon. We will certainly see the most rigorous use of measures and their control. The only question is who will control it. “

He asked if it was normal to organize weddings and celebrations in this situation, and pointed out that we need to be vigilant and personal.

“We do not want to discriminate between those who are vaccinated and those who are not vaccinated, but by creating better conditions we can all function normally quickly,” Theodorovich said.

