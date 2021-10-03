Baker winner of contest for best baguette in Paris at the center of a controversy: Will he deliver the Elysee?

Following the release of screen shots of his Facebook account related to “hateful comments” in France, Baker, the winner of the best baguette competition in Paris, was to present Elysee, who did not come to receive his prize on Saturday. .

Emmanuel Gregory, the mayor of Paris’s first deputy (PS), said at the awards ceremony in front of Notre-Dame during the bread ceremony that McGrath had “realized that coming was not optimal”. . Mayor Anne Hidalgo initially took care of it, but she had “personal control” and promised her first deputy.

Out of 173 contestants, the winner of the contest a week earlier, Mr.

After his success, the 42-year-old artisan, including 19 years of work in France after coming from Tunisia, new customers are coming to his bakery at the 12th Palace. But he was isolated by the far right for sending messages to France, critical, even hostile, written in Arabic on social networks.

“Like many Internet users, he was able to share published content on social networks without understanding all of his content”, Her lawyer, Sylvia Lasforgias, argued with the AFP, while Frank Thomas, president of the Greater Paris Packers’ Union, cites a “bug” that “regrets” this “very good professional”.

Content shared on his Facebook account may have contained anti-Republican and hate speech against France and its fellow citizens (…) which immediately aroused his understanding and astonishment, as far as he believed his account had been hacked. “, His client “immediately deleted his Facebook account,” Ms Losforgias said.

Since then, “Mr. Agrude has suffered greatly from the impact of the hateful news,” says the lawyer, whose client, in 2019, received French nationality by decree, “his commitment to France and its adherence to the fundamental principles of liberty, equality and fraternity.”

The winner of this competition traditionally offers the Elysium for one year. “It presents one thing in Elysee’s distribution, if it is a character with accidental unhappy expressions”, Rated by Emmanuel Gregor.

Citi told AFP on Friday that it had entered police headquarters to “investigate whether an investigation is underway and whether the accused person has a precedent.” On Saturday, “nothing is allowed to acknowledge the veracity of a certain number of criticisms,” Mr. Contacted by the AFP, the Elysee Palace did not react Saturday afternoon.