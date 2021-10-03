Home World At best, Algeria continues to chase Israeli submarines until they come to the surface.

At best, Algeria continues to chase Israeli submarines until they come to the surface.

Oct 03, 2021 0 Comments
alexametrics

Loading …

Algeria – National Navy Al Jazeera The Israeli dolphin submarine was discovered last week off the coast of Algerian international waters. The Israeli submarine was then pursued and surrounded by the Algerian Navy.

“Algerian forces pursued and finally forced him to rise above sea level before leaving the area,” the Menatebens report said on Friday (1/10/2021).

It was revealed after Russian journalist Targo Dodorovsky revealed the incident in a tweet on Thursday, “An Israeli Dolphin submarine Club-S missile training 636 submarine was attempted to launch from the submarine on the Algerian coast.” Project 636 was discovered and chased by submarines, who forced it to the surface and left the area.

Also read: Viral! Former President Sakashvili was arrested and taken to a Georgia jail

The news portal revealed that the incident took place during the Algerian naval exercise on September 29 and 30.

Also read: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has announced his retirement from politics

“The exercise, which covers several sections of the Algerian navy, is aimed at demonstrating the capability of a deep-sea attack or the ability to stealthily destroy targets at sea,” the news portal explained.

Also read: Strange but true, 1 kg of nails, screws and knife removed from Lithuanian man’s stomach

According to the MENADEFENSE, “The Israeli dolphin-type submarine was discovered by passive detection, monitored and forced to leave the area in international waters. It was decided to proceed aggressively without the use of sonar to avoid counter-detection.”

After the Israeli submarine was surrounded by two planes over the water by an Algerian submarine, the crew of the Israeli submarine decided to show that “they abandoned the mission and left the Algerian coast.”

See also  Flood disaster: EU provides aid to Germany

(sya)

You May Also Like

The world’s largest khadi tricolor was unveiled at 2000 feet above sea level

Google-related company DeepMind greatly improves the accuracy of weather forecasts up to 90 minutes ahead, accurately approved by weather forecasters

Google-related company DeepMind greatly improves the accuracy of weather forecasts up to 90 minutes ahead, accurately approved by weather forecasters

In a month a. Korea's fourth missile test, US fears

In a month a. Korea’s fourth missile test, US fears

North Korea has offered to open hotlines in the south

North Korea has offered to open hotlines in the south

The United States lists 23 species as extinct

The United States lists 23 species as extinct

What happened - politics - tsn.ua.

What happened – politics – tsn.ua.

About the Author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *