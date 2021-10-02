We will meet on Sunday for the 40th London Marathon

Amateur and professional participants will begin the 40th London Marathon on Sunday at 10:10 a.m. in Greenwich. One of the six world marathon majors is an inevitable event.

The 42.195 km marathon is the holy grail of foot racing. Even if they are professionals who want to register (Elite racers) Or amateur athletes eager to give themselves a challenge, there will be 50,000 people at the start of the Virgin London Marathon 2021.

London Marathon, 2021 edition

The event was born in 1981 and only a few thousand people took part in the race. Forty years later, the marathon welcomes eight times as many participants and has raised over 1 1 billion for charities. Covering more than 42 kilometers of the city, the race passes through major locations in London: Canary Wharf, London Eye, Tower Bridge or Buckingham Palace. The uniqueness of the London Marathon is the virtual absence of height difference because it takes place mainly in the high center of the metropolis.

The event, sponsored by the Virgin Group, is a partner of New Balance, Tag Heuer and BBC Sport. The total reward has risen to $ 313,000 this year; The male winner and the female winner will receive $ 55,000 respectively. Additional prizes will be awarded to various achievers. Charitable exchange is very important there because a third of the tickets were donated to charities. For runners, two options are possible: associations can buy seats and allocate them to participants, they can donate a portion of the funds raised, or runners can decide to run for an association.

The marathon also has an important sporting dimension. The record holder in London is Elliott Gibson, who finished the race in 2019 at 2:02. Meanwhile, Brock Goswami won the silver medal in Tokyo. Although she promises that her body will still be tired, she is the winner of this marathon and intends to defend her place.

Useful information

The marathon was usually held in April, but the 2020 edition was postponed to October due to the Covit-19. The epidemic also includes some predictions: organizers have asked people to watch the marathon from their homes if possible. The event will be broadcast live on the BBC Channel, and a dedicated app will allow you to follow your favorite athletes. If the audience wants to move beyond everything, people are asked to avoid crowding.

The Virgin London Marathon is akin to a revolution in transportation in the city. Metro will see an increase in its service on Racing Day, but its users have been warned; The number of passengers will be high, especially in the Jubilee, Circle and District line. In addition, about twenty roads will be closed on Racing Day. Screen shot or not). As a result, some bus routes may even experience changes or alterations in their route. So be careful before heading to London on Sunday!

www.virginmoneylondonmarathon.com

