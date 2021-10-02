The world’s largest khadi tricolor was unveiled at 2000 feet above sea level



The world’s largest Khadi national flag was unveiled on October 2 in Leh to mark Gandhi Jayanti. A tricolor flag was hoisted there to mark the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. K. It was opened by Mathur. Indian Army Commander Manoj Narwane was also present on the occasion. The largest khadi flag was made by the 57th Engineer Regiment of the Indian Army and is mounted at 2,000 feet above sea level in Leh.

# See | The 150 troops of the 57th Army Corps of Engineers carried the world’s largest Indian national flag made of vinegar on a hill over 2000 feet above ground level in Ladakh. It took the soldiers two hours to reach the summit. pic.twitter.com/ZvlKEotvXy – ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

The flag at Leville is 2,000 feet high and 225 feet long. The flag is 150 feet wide. The flag is made entirely of khadi and weighs about 1000 kg. The flag was hoisted by 150 soldiers of the 57th Regiment Regiment on a 2,000-foot high mountain.

Meanwhile, Ladakh Deputy Governor R.K. K. Mathur replied that Gandhiji had said that our national flag was a symbol of unity and humanity. Everyone in this country accepted this symbol. It is a symbol of the greatness of our country. This flag in Leh will also be a symbol of the enthusiasm of our troops in the years to come.

On Gandhiji’s Jayanti, the opening of the world’s largest Khadi Tiranga in Leh, Ladakh is a proud moment. I applaud this gesture of remembering Babu, encouraging Indian artisans and honoring the nation. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat! pic.twitter.com/cUQTmnujE9 – மன்சுக் மாண்டவியா (mansukhmandviya) October 2, 2021

The video of the flag was tweeted by the country’s health minister Manzuk Mandvi and his message was written on it. It is a proud moment for India as the world’s largest khadi tricolor was unveiled in Le-Ladakh on Gandhiji’s birthday. “I bow my head to this act of coring the country,” Manzuk Montvia said in a tweet.