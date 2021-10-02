Rare side effects were confirmed by the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines

The European Pharmaceuticals Agency for Medicinal Products (CHMP) has approved two new, rare potential side effects associated with the use of vaccines by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) subsidiary Johnson & Astrogeneneka. Agency of Medicines).

Rare side effects with J&J are venous thromboembolism and immune thrombocytopenia, while AstraZeneca has been shown to be immune thrombocytopenia. However, the EZA concluded that the benefits of Covid-19 outweighed its risks.

MAH stressed the need for health professionals to evaluate the suitability of these vaccines for those at risk for these potential side effects. If a person has a history of immune thrombocytopenia, the physician should assess the risk of low platelet counts before vaccination, and monitoring platelet counts after vaccination is recommended.

Information about these two side effects has been sent to health professionals and vaccinators in Latvia.

MAH advises residents who received the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines last month to focus on shortness of breath, chest pain, leg pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, spontaneous bleeding or bleeding and seek immediate medical attention. Minor subcutaneous bleeding. When diagnosed in a timely manner, both of these diseases respond effectively to treatment, ZVA stressed.

LETA estimates that 25,387 people received the J&J vaccine last month, and 12,685 were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to the National Health Service (NSS).

These vaccines are not given to young people.

The Pfizer / Bioentech vaccine, which was administered to 125,040 people in the past month, has become increasingly popular in Latvia.

MAH indicates that the most common side effects of Covid-19 vaccines are usually mild to moderate and resolve within a few days of vaccination. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, dizziness, fatigue, dizziness, muscle and joint pain, and nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting.