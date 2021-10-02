MLP playoff scenes, tiebreaker by the end of the regular season

Every game on the last day of the MLP regular season starts at 3pm on Sunday, in the hope that some crazy and compelling storylines like what happened on the last day of the 2011 regular season will come out.

This is definitely possible in 2021. Let us cross our fingers.

Let’s look at more places and playoff pecking order in the game that goes into the final three days of the regular season schedule.

National League West

Before we talk about the scenes for NL West, we need to talk about why it is so important to win the division. The division winner goes straight to Five NLDS, which starts on October 8 and will benefit the home court throughout the playoffs. West Runner-up will be the NL’s first wild card team, meaning they will host a win-or-home wild card “streak” on October 6. If they win, they will go against the NLDS … against the winner of the NL West, who will be the team with the best record in the MLP. Despite having a much better season record than Milwaukee or Atlanta, if they win this series they will have no NLCS land because they are a wild card team.

A game Wildcard Streak is a scary thought, and it’s not a fair reward for a team that has been the best team in all seasons of baseball. Perhaps “reasonable” is the wrong choice of words. But the truth is, the Giants and Dodgers have two great records in baseball, but one of them will be eliminated on the second day of the 2021 playoffs at the very best. What kind of playoff system does the 102-win team go straight to? They will face a team of Cardinals who have won 17 games to capture the second NL wild card spot.

Now let’s get to the scene, which is very basic. Here are the posts:

SFG 104-54, –

LAD 102-56, 2 sets back

Both teams are playing very well now – they have both been 8-2 in their last 10 games – all season. The Giants finished home with three against the Patriots, who only spoiled after last month’s disaster; The Dodgers finished with three men at home against the Brewers, who are already stuffed into the No. 2 seed in the ND playoffs.

The team with the best record apparently won the division. If they are built, they will play a tiebreaker game, which is considered a regular season game 163 game. That game takes place on October 4th and the Giants host it, thanks to their 10-9 advantage in the regular season series against the Dodgers.

So here it is. The Dodgers need a shot and the Giants need two games against the Patriots. One win equals the Giants, ensuring a two division title.

AL Joker

On Friday morning, with three games left for each of the four teams in the AL two wildcard locations, 24 different shots are still in jeopardy — including 91-71, including a four-way tie (which is possible even over long distances). The reason for all these shots is that all four teams are not playing against each other, so all four teams can go 3-0 or any combination between the four 0-3.

There is no tiebreaker in determining the actual playoff places; If two (or more) teams are tied for last place in the playoffs, there will be a tiebreaker (or games). Now, if two teams are tied for the No. 1 seed, both are inside and the home court advantage for the wildcard game is determined by head-to-head registration this season.

First, the ranking is here …

New York 91-68, +2

MER 89-70, –

BOS 89-70, –

TOR 88-71, 1st back of second WC spot

So the Yankees are currently WC1, with Red Socks and Mariners built for WC2.

The Yankees They are in excellent form after coming on the road and wiping the Red Sox and then winning two-thirds in Toronto in another big series. They run Tampa Bay – Rays have already captured the No. 1 seed in AL, but with 98 wins they have 100 chances for the first time in franchise history, and they have not gone back – in the last three games, and even a win guarantees at least one spot in a possible deciding game for the Yankees. If the Yankees are 2-1, they are the best wild card team.

The Red socks They give way to the table. The second time on the wild card they are tied with the Marines, but it feels like they didn’t make the playoffs. Too bad to be beaten at home by the Yankees, but going to Baltimore and losing two-thirds to Oriolis, who recorded 107 losses this season, to follow suit? It must be close to disqualifying itself. The Sox Nationals end with three men, another team not active for long, but even the Bad News Pierce will now cause trouble in Boston.

On the reverse side of the coin, the Sailors Play Best Baseball, winning 10 out of 11 – including seven Ws against A, knocking Auckland out of the playoffs – finishing second on the wild card. I’m not going to lie, most seasons it seemed impossible. But here they are, they finish three at home against the Angels. They will face hitter Shoaib Ohtani, but he will not take the mat in the series. Considering he has allowed two runs or less in nine of his last 11 starts, it is good for Seattle. The Mariners, as you know, did not make the playoffs after 2001, the longest lineup of baseball today.

The Guys please Last week had a very opportunistic schedule, hosted a team (the Yankees) that they were chasing, and then the worst club in AL. But they lost two of the three to New York and hope to clear the Orioles too much, and then the Yankees, Mariners and Red Sox stumbled.

Let’s look at some scenes – not 24, because who has time?

First, let’s assume that the post-game 162 levels are the same as the current levels, with the Yankees leading, the Mariners and Socks on a dive, and Jays on a rematch. Toronto is out, and the Yankees are in WC1. The Mariners and Red Sox will play 163 tie-breakers in Boston; The Sox take advantage of the home court because they won the season series, 4-3. Easy enough.

In our next scenario, we can say that the Yankees are losing two of the Rays and two of the M and Sox, so all three of these teams are tied at 92-70. Let’s take it straight from MLB.com.

The winners of the two games in which the three teams choose the A, B and C. Club A positions will go head-to-head in the wild card game.

What we see next seems very plausible. In it, the Yankees finished with the best record, and M, Sox and Jayce all finished building. Again, directly from MLB.com.

The three affiliated teams A, B and C. will select / receive Club A positions. The winner of that match will determine Club C on Tuesday for second place for the wild card. In this situation the AL wild card game will be postponed from Tuesday.

Also, since everyone loves chaos, it can be said that the Yankees are being hit by the rays, with both the Jaycee Orioles and the Red Sox and the Mariners going 2-1. Everyone will be 91-71. You know how it works … straight from MLB.com.

If the Yankees, Red Sox, Blue Jays and Mariners were all tied to those two places, we would have a little competition on hand. Clubs choose / receive their names A, B, C and D. The best face-to-face encounter on the field. Leading achievement.

Wouldn’t that be fun?