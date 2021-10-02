Home Entertainment Jake Gillenhall called a little more … on the remake

Jake Gillenhall called a little more … on the remake

Oct 02, 2021 0 Comments
Jake Gillenhall called a little more ... on the remake

The American version of the notable Danish film, this stuttering camera in the emergency call center is likely to deceive fans of the original due to its inappropriateness and lack of novelty. Others will find a devilishly useful situation self-sufficient.

At an emergency call center in Los Angeles, Joe Baylor (Jack Gillenhall), a private field police inspector, was initially ignored for a misconduct when his comrade responded to the abducted woman’s tragic call. From phone calls to phone calls, Joe tries to find and help the victim without leaving the center’s offices …

If this reminds you of something, that’s fine. Guilty, American director Antoine Fukua, the remake … Guilty, Gustav Mல்லller’s Danish film was released just three years ago. Brilliantly behind closed doors, the original was impressed by its straight-line staging, its villainous scene and the brilliant power of the game with its lead actor Jacob Cedergreen, who alternately charged and charged with a camera for eighty-five minutes. Is it really necessary to remake it? Antoine Fuka and screenwriter Nick Bisolatto (esteemed creator of the series The real detective) Came up with something new and relevant to the case, which is not really the case.

  • Secure payment
  • Without involvement
  • Simple unsubscribing
See also  Harry Styles postpones his world tour again

You May Also Like

In Marseille, Thatre to Gymnasium lowers the curtain for a better rebirth

In Marseille, Thatre to Gymnasium lowers the curtain for a better rebirth

Fifa 22: Electronic Arts et la FIFA lance un nouveau programme esport !

FIFA 22: Electronic Arts and FIFA launch a new Sport program!

Performances at the Virginia Film Festival begin on October 27 in French

Performances at the Virginia Film Festival begin on October 27 in French

Jesse Palmer : 5 choses à savoir sur le nouvel hôte de « The Bachelor »

Jesse Palmer: 5 things to know about the new editor of “Bachelor”

Clint Eastwood's westerner Paul Schrader (taxi driver) is a big fan

Clint Eastwood’s westerner Paul Schrader (taxi driver) is a big fan

Kevin Smith reveals why Marvel can't direct the movie

Kevin Smith reveals why Marvel can’t direct the movie

About the Author: Timothea Maldonado

"Coffee practitioner. Lifelong web evangelist. Unapologetic internet enthusiast."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *