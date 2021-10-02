Glowing and Positive World Soul Emia, Departure for Latin America

The Picinto trio came to the #Studio3 stage to fill in the happy notes with Manon’s Ukulele, jazz bracelets from Mathis’s keyboard and Latin rhythms from Julian’s drums. An encounter that leaves a smile on the faces … Dudo Pem!

“At the time of sowing dreams, what Eden blooms in your thoughts?“When you open the EPEmia, Plane, A little gem published a few weeks ago, this question, in its blossom setting, eye-popping questions … What became of our dreams? Where to find the beautiful, positive, strength that arises in this time when it seems to us that nothing is going right? Ima and his songs are full of love and hope …



Emma’s first EP “L’Envol”, released in September 2021

Emma, ​​this means “Get taller, taller“From the Amazonian tribes in Colombia. Emma Manon, Mathis and Julian. Latin music, salsa, poza … hot rhythms reminiscent of Flavia Kohlo or Iba …

In early 2020, Manon flew to South America. His goal: to compose, meet, exchange, live there. On March 16, the trip came to an abrupt end: a global epidemic, imprisonment, and we had to return to France. Manan finds Mathis in Besanon, and together they arrange the pieces composed during Manon’s short journey. Julian, the drummer and head of Patugata, joined them a few months later and put his Latin rhythms there.

Emma was born. Workshop Red fish The dark, sober and flowery aesthetic takes care of creating a design that suggests equally beautiful musical aesthetics. Their first clip “It’s okay“, Driven by talented people Lucas Dubis, A hit: 60,000 views in just 3 months.

A prophecy, this first title: “It’s okay“, In Portuguese, means”Everything will be fineThe future of the group is really bright. Improved by Energy Clothes, Dates are raining and the public is asking for more!

In # Studio 3’s collection, Emia gives us 2 lives: “Just a surprise” And “Okay”. We left it to Mano to explain the message of each of these songs to you, but beware: after listening, it will be hard for you to let go of that blissful smile all day long!

