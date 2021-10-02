Cybersecurity: Quebec reaches “ethical hackers”

Government Representative to the Minister for Digital Transformation, Eric Khair, agrees from the outset: to face the increase Fast Internet threats, real Planetary harassment , He needs the cooperation of those he calls Ethical hackers .

I think the demand was already there, but this demand has been increased by the recent events we know around the vaccine passport, where an ethical hacker had difficulty communicating with the government, where it was very difficult to communicate with the government , Approves the Minister.

Ethric Caire ensures immunity to cyber hackers who act “ethically” (archives). Photo: Radio-Canada / Jean-Claude Taliana

To facilitate philanthropic hackers who want to help strengthen the security of government information assets, Eric Khair provides them with a vulnerability reporting platform.

The Minister thus provides the interface An offer and an official communication channel With teams from the Government Cyber ​​Security Center (CGCD).

Invitation To hack

He calls Ethical hackers To test the security of Quebec State’s digital services to detect vulnerabilities. In other words, the minister encourages them to hack government sites, but only if they do. For the right reasons . In addition, those who wish can remain anonymous.

When filling out the form of disclosure on the Internet, the beneficial cyber hackers have to perform various duties including not to use the holes discovered for personal gain and not to advertise the infringement. In return, Eric Khair guarantees them immunity.

The Legalt government has come under fire for failing to provide immunity to Lewis (presumed name), one of the cyber hackers who discovered flaws in the use of archives. See also Eighty-four people were injured in the Beirut protests Photo: Radio-Canada

It is a formal guarantee that the government will not take any legal action, prosecute or launch an investigation against them. This is the basis of the controversy of events known to you , Vaxicode refers to the saga of the application, says the Minister.

We are committed to establishing open communication. We want to talk to them. We want to talk to them. We want to find solutions with them. A quote:Eric Khair, Minister for Digital Government Transformation

Risk measurement

Reporting every vulnerability made at the exposure site will create an encrypted file CGCDGovernment Cyber ​​Security Center To allow the defect to make its own assessment.

According to Eric Cairn, the increase in the use of digital technology, especially due to teleworking, increases the risks associated with cyber threats (archives). Photo: iStock / Maryna Andriichenko

To view the impact report site put up online by the Quebec government, Click this link (New window) .

The type of action to be taken and the response time will be determined by the extent of criticism of the violation.

There are vulnerabilities in it […] Was born [mettent] Do not affect the system. However […] If it threatens personal information, it is really important and there should be an immediate reaction to it , Explains Eric Khair.

According to the Minister, Quebec is the first province in Canada to have an official interface for ethical hackers. He says the latter have been called upon to co-operate in setting up the disclosure site.