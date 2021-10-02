இருட்டடிப்பு; Kerala suspends contact with Mars probes | Patriot

Thiruvananthapuram

ISRO’s Mars, including Mars, has ceased contact with Earth. This is due to the solar planetary position of Mars, where the Sun is in a straight line between Mars and Earth. The connection is disconnected because the signals may be interrupted or distorted. This ‘darkening’ will continue for two weeks.

Electromagnetic waves coming from the sun can cause a crisis to the signals. So up to 15 will not be associated with studies and vice versa. In addition to Mars, NASA’s five spacecraft and China’s Tsunami Rover are currently in Mars exploration. With NASA’s Percivirus, the Mars helicopter is brilliant. Although they have nothing to do with the control centers of the earth, they will continue their mission. The collected information will be sent after the blackout period.



