Signing of a direct contract with a private company by the Municipality of Valdivia Security of citizens. At the same time, a tender will be called to maintain this system over time.

Coming soon The Citizens Safety Bikers Who toured the regional capital and did preventive work Firefighters and Police In different emergencies.

A private company that provided services to the municipality and after the completion of the previous tender, No one changed them.

In conversation with the mayor Radio Biopio Carla Bailiff He said the service could be restarted soon.

Direct agreement that the municipality sought to reach with the company Inilebu SPA, Responsible for the city’s security service, which includes a street center and a shift system for motorcyclists roaming the city. Left without agreement.

“We have a direct contract for motorcyclists. We know it was complicated and there were many assumptions and opinions, but especially a tender but an agreement is not possible,” he said.



The new service considers gender equality, meaning there will be women motorcyclists as well.

In the future, vans that allow patrols during the rainy season will be included in the Navy and will also reach the coast.