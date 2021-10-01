Home Top News The best addresses for a weekend in London this fall

The best addresses for a weekend in London this fall

Oct 01, 2021 0 Comments
Architectural Digest France

For the start of his Art Deco address, restaurant Franோois O’Neill travels to the St. James district in central London. Handed over to Franco-English designer John Wheeler – especially to whom we owe Paulian Julian in Paris -, the decor draws its inspiration from different eras: wall arches suggest the imaginative aesthetics of architect Ricardo Bofil, while Fritz Bruhas style pendant lamps and mirrors celebrating the Art Deco trend. In the hands of the decorator, the Brasserie Spirit Cathedral enjoys a deep-chic atmosphere loaded with blocks, walnut woodwork and high ceilings. In the kitchen, chef Matthew Riley (the final competitor of the Dorchester Kitchens and Masterchef project) is the classic master of French gastronomy with Kokers, homemade fried chicken with black ham, celery Remote, and celery with Picori. .. In the same room, the wine bar and its industrial decor share the best wines and parsley ham. For breakfast, we recommend the famous Bordeaux Canalis oven and twisted almond bread.

34 Duke Street, St. James, London SW1Y 6DF, http://www.maisonfrancois.london

Blenheim Palace© Blenheim Palace 2020

Blenheim Palace

For those who want to get out of the capital, Fleinheim Palace offers a pleasant alternative. In the center of the English countryside, the estate, which saw the birth of Winston Churchill, regularly hosts contemporary art exhibitions. Of Marricio CatalanThe most talked about in 2019, Cecil Beaton has now attracted attention until July 4, when the Baroque Gold of Blenheim Palace is hosting a very different show.

Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire, http://www.blenheimpalace.com

See also  All of the accused were acquitted and the judge says the demolition was not planned in advance

You May Also Like

Air Links increases bandwidth from Belfast to London, Manchester and Edinburgh

Air Links increases bandwidth from Belfast to London, Manchester and Edinburgh

Researchers have found a scary eagle in Australia and a giant penguin in New Zealand

Researchers have found a scary eagle in Australia and a giant penguin in New Zealand

immeuble étroit londres

One of the tightest apartments in London is for sale

Fossils of eagle species not found in Australia

Fossils of eagle species not found in Australia

Expérience immersive Van Gogh: Nuit étoilée sur le Rhône

The genius of Vincent van Gogh in a wonderful exhibition

Australia's Tintree rainforest handed over to owners

Australia’s Tintree rainforest handed over to owners

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *