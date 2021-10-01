The best addresses for a weekend in London this fall

For the start of his Art Deco address, restaurant Franோois O’Neill travels to the St. James district in central London. Handed over to Franco-English designer John Wheeler – especially to whom we owe Paulian Julian in Paris -, the decor draws its inspiration from different eras: wall arches suggest the imaginative aesthetics of architect Ricardo Bofil, while Fritz Bruhas style pendant lamps and mirrors celebrating the Art Deco trend. In the hands of the decorator, the Brasserie Spirit Cathedral enjoys a deep-chic atmosphere loaded with blocks, walnut woodwork and high ceilings. In the kitchen, chef Matthew Riley (the final competitor of the Dorchester Kitchens and Masterchef project) is the classic master of French gastronomy with Kokers, homemade fried chicken with black ham, celery Remote, and celery with Picori. .. In the same room, the wine bar and its industrial decor share the best wines and parsley ham. For breakfast, we recommend the famous Bordeaux Canalis oven and twisted almond bread.

34 Duke Street, St. James, London SW1Y 6DF, http://www.maisonfrancois.london

For those who want to get out of the capital, Fleinheim Palace offers a pleasant alternative. In the center of the English countryside, the estate, which saw the birth of Winston Churchill, regularly hosts contemporary art exhibitions. Of Marricio CatalanThe most talked about in 2019, Cecil Beaton has now attracted attention until July 4, when the Baroque Gold of Blenheim Palace is hosting a very different show.

Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire, http://www.blenheimpalace.com