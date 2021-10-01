Rain warning on Saturday and Sunday

Rain warnings on Saturday and Sunday, the Meteorological Commission in its Facebook post, weather forecast from Thursday 30/9 to next Tuesday, related to 5/10/2021, warning during reports of rain expected in certain areas.
Today’s weather
The Meteorological Agency announced that the weather in Cairo during the day will be hot and humid during the day, as well as in parts of Lower Egypt and hot and humid in the northern Sinai region and parts of the south of the country.
Night weather
The body said Meteorological study The well-being of the night will be cold, especially in the late night and early morning, in the northern regions, in northern Upper Egypt.
Weather events
- The aviation authority announced that water was available in all areas, agricultural roads, highways and all roads leading to the sea, as well as roads leading to Cairo and Lower Egypt, until 7 p.m. North Beaches, Central Sinai.
- An increase in air activity is expected in many areas at different times, and this gives a feeling of a decrease in temperature and their decrease, especially at night.
- Some light rain is expected in some parts of the North Coast, and it will not be large at different times, and will not exceed 20% next Saturday and Sunday.