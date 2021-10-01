Rain warning on Saturday and Sunday

Rain warnings on Saturday and Sunday, the Meteorological Commission in its Facebook post, weather forecast from Thursday 30/9 to next Tuesday, related to 5/10/2021, warning during reports of rain expected in certain areas.

Today’s weather

The Meteorological Agency announced that the weather in Cairo during the day will be hot and humid during the day, as well as in parts of Lower Egypt and hot and humid in the northern Sinai region and parts of the south of the country.

Night weather

The body said Meteorological study The well-being of the night will be cold, especially in the late night and early morning, in the northern regions, in northern Upper Egypt.

Weather events