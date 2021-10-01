Rain, showers and showers .. The weather forecasts the weather events for the month of October

Today, Thursday, September 30th, the Meteorological Commission revealed the events and weather forecast for the month of October beginning tomorrow, Friday, Friday, and compared them with the past five years. The General Commission for Meteorology has released the weather report for October, through climate surveys in the database of power stations in various governorates of the Republic, where a comparison is made between the weather of the month. In the last five years, October has clarified the expected events as follows:

Weather Events and October Weather

The expected temperature in October 2021 is expected to be the same as the temperature of the last five years, ranging from 29 degrees to 31 degrees, which is the normal rate for this year.

Temperatures are expected to drop gradually at night and early in the morning, with daytime temperatures varying in the first half of October and in the second half, the weather will be cooler at night, especially in the north of the country.

Meteorology predicts that humidity will gradually decrease and dependence on perceived temperature will decrease.