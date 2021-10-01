Home Science Rain, showers and showers .. The weather forecasts the weather events for the month of October

Rain, showers and showers .. The weather forecasts the weather events for the month of October

Oct 01, 2021 0 Comments
Rain, showers and showers .. The weather forecasts the weather events for the month of October

Today, Thursday, September 30th, the Meteorological Commission revealed the events and weather forecast for the month of October beginning tomorrow, Friday, Friday, and compared them with the past five years. The General Commission for Meteorology has released the weather report for October, through climate surveys in the database of power stations in various governorates of the Republic, where a comparison is made between the weather of the month. In the last five years, October has clarified the expected events as follows:

Weather Events and October Weather

  • The expected temperature in October 2021 is expected to be the same as the temperature of the last five years, ranging from 29 degrees to 31 degrees, which is the normal rate for this year.
  • Temperatures are expected to drop gradually at night and early in the morning, with daytime temperatures varying in the first half of October and in the second half, the weather will be cooler at night, especially in the north of the country.
  • Meteorology predicts that humidity will gradually decrease and dependence on perceived temperature will decrease.
Rain, showers and showers .. The weather forecasts the weather events for the month of October
  • The northern coastal areas and delta governorates of the country are expected to receive different rates of rainfall in the first half of October due to the activity of the Mediterranean depression. The percentage of rainfall increases in the atmosphere and in the second half of the month, especially in the northern regions.
  • Meteorologists, the Red Sea Mountains and the southern part of the country are expected to receive showers. Northern and southern parts of the country.
  • The intensity of water fog increases in the morning during continuous weather events, and meteorologists expect light fog to form over some agricultural and highway roads north of the country and from Delta to Greater Cairo and beyond. .
See also  Scientists reveal the reasons why Mars is uninhabitable

You May Also Like

Rain warning on Saturday and Sunday

Rain warning on Saturday and Sunday

Climate and Ecology: Habitat: Lenta.ru

Climate and Ecology: Habitat: Lenta.ru

Scientists unravel the mystery of the origin of Etruscan

Scientists unravel the mystery of the origin of Etruscan

A series of places that prove China to be a "foreign country", all of which are the most possessed works in the world

A series of places that prove China to be a “foreign country”, all of which are the most possessed works in the world

Neutron stars - Hyperflash

Neutron stars – Hyperflash

6 signs that others like you

6 signs that others like you

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Cary Douglas is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *