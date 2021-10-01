Home Top News One of the tightest apartments in London is for sale

One of the tightest apartments in London is for sale

Oct 01, 2021 0 Comments
immeuble étroit londres
One of the most unusual apartments in London is for sale. His uniqueness? It is about 4 meters wide, which is one of the narrowest features of the capital if not the country.

An apartment with a unique charm in the most requested area

Listed for sale by Purple Bricks for 800,000, this apartment enjoys an excellent location. Facing a beautiful park located in Turlo Square, it is a few minutes away from South Kensington Pipe Station. Hyde Park is a short distance away, as are the Victoria & Albert Museum and the Natural History Museum. This apartment is a real thief to the neighborhood side, where properties are being sold for an average of 4. 4.4 million.

The interior is completely different from its exterior

From the outside, the building looks like a movie theater – it’s almost the front of a house, with no rooms inside. Once through the door, one realizes that the property actually has spacious and immaculate rooms. Although not suitable for those who struggle with minimalism, it is designed to have ample storage space.

Its clean white walls, pale wood floor and large bay windows give it a more spacious look than it appears. The apartment has two bedrooms with double beds, and a large living room, a shower bathroom and a fully equipped kitchen. But the surprises do not end there: there is a small terrace garden at the back of the apartment, which is a very rare thing in the capital.

