LeSean McCoy announced his retirement as Eagle

Oct 01, 2021 0 Comments
Rummy Brosnan – September 30, 2021 at 6:32 p.m.

He starts and ends with this green tunic. Hopefully done.

The last few seasons have been complicated for him and while he is currently without the club, his career decision here is Leesin McCoy. On the official website of the owner, the former green number. 25 He announced his retirement as an Eagles player.

Drafted in the second round in 2009 by Philadelphia, McCoy will soon become one of the owner’s key players. The intimidating racer will make the counters panic as he breaks the owner’s record for yards in a race with 6,792 yards. But he’s not only a racer, McCoy knows how to do it all, while delivering records a season for more yards at the reception (1,607 in 2013) and more touchdowns (17 in 2011).

After 6 years in Philadelphia, he traded buffalo for Kiko Alonso and after 17 years of waiting the bills were allowed to return to the playoffs. In 2019, he was released from his contract and Andy Reid won the Super Bowl with him (without playing) in Kansas City. He tried one last adventure on the side of Tampa Bay and won the second Super Bowl (without playing that too).

In his 12-year career, Leesin McCoy has gained 11,102 yards, 3,898 yards and a total of 89 touchdowns. So we can add 2 Super Bowls, 6 Pro Bowl selections and a place in the team of the 2010 decade.

This Sunday, against the chiefs, he will be honored as he was the last green:

“It’s in my house. This tattoo is still in my heart. Sometimes I saw eagles on TV, it was weird not to wear that uniform. I immediately think of those big games and the noise of the fans. I always saw myself as an eagle. It came home and rested like an eagle. Receives. “

