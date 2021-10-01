Air Links increases bandwidth from Belfast to London, Manchester and Edinburgh

Irish company Air Links Will strengthen it considerably Belfast, The capital of Northern Ireland London-Heathrow, Manchester and Edinburgh, Next winter.

The Belfast-Manchester route will change from the current daily to two daily flights. The Belfast-London-Heathrow route will benefit from two additional flights, bringing the total to 21 flights a week, as it was before the epidemic. According to the Belfast-Edinburgh Link, this will be reduced to 11 flights a week from daily flights.

Tables are allowed Connectivity to Air Links services in the Caribbean and the United States :

From November 3, Flight EI 302 Belfast – Manchester Air Links’ new direct flight EI 031 will connect Manchester Airport to Barbados for the first time, connecting customers from Ireland to the North to the Caribbean with Air Lingus. Air Links will operate 3 flights a week (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) between Manchester and Barbados until the end of April 2022.

From December 1, Northern Irish customers departing from Belfast will be able to connect daily new direct Air Lingus flights from Manchester Airport to New York-JFK and four weekly flights from Manchester to Orlando from December 11.

Summary of frequencies :

-Belfast – Manchester: Currently daily service, which will increase twice a day from October 31.

-Belfast – Edinburgh: Currently daily service, which will increase to 11 flights per week from October 31.

-Belfast -London-Heathrow: Three flights daily from October 31.

-Manchester-Barbados: 2 direct flights per week from October 20 to October 30 (Wednesday, Saturday), 3 flights per week (Wednesday, Friday, Sunday) from November to the end of April 22nd.

-Manchester -New York-JFK: Direct daily flight from December 1.

-Manchester – Orlando: 4 direct flights per week from December 11th.

365 days a year, the Air-Journal provides you with information for free. Support the site with donations and participate in its development!

I donate



